Dyson, the Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde arrives for large spaces

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde is the Rolls Royce of air purifiers: born from the company’s long experience in airflow, acoustics, filtration and compressors. It is large, expensive (949 euros) and certainly does not go unnoticed, but it can treat environments of up to 100 m2 effectively and silently. In fact, it exploits the Coanda effect to combine two air flows on a smooth surface, obtaining a jet that can be projected over 10 meters, with minimal noise. Provides more than double the flow of the previous generation of Dyson purifiers. And it also has an algorithm that controls the jet of air, making it oscillate in an ascending and descending motion that resembles a natural breeze.

Three filtration stages

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet is designed to continuously clean the air, even in large spaces. The machine is equipped with a filtration system to capture harmful pollutants such as formaldehyde, VOCs, NO2 and ozone: it is completely sealed, ensuring that only clean air is projected into the room and that pollutants remain trapped in the filter. It consists of three stages: the first is the HEPA H13 particulate filter, made up of 21 meters of borosilicate microfibres, which captures 99.95% of polluting particles – including dust and allergens – and lasts up to five years. The second is the new K-Carbon filter, which specifically combats NO2, which can be emitted from activities such as cooking food or entering the home from external sources, and also captures benzene and household odors. The third is the Dyson selective catalytic oxidation (SCO) filter, which breaks down formaldehyde molecules into tiny amounts of water and CO2. It is then regenerated with the oxygen in the air to destroy the formaldehyde continuously, without needing to be replaced.

Most indoor pollutants cannot be seen or heard. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde features a series of built-in sensors that monitor levels of particles, gases and formaldehyde, allowing you to monitor indoor air quality through real-time results on the LCD screen and in the MyDyson app. The sensors also feature a unique algorithm that cross-checks data every second, analyzing the air and automatically reacting to environmental changes to purify it. The app also acts as a remote control, even when you are not at home, or can be used to program and monitor purification. The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formladehyde also incorporates a CO2 sensor, which accurately signals when levels exceed the recommended ones, preventing you from breathing stale air.

Silence

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde adopts a broadband Helmholtz silencer: and? a cavity? shaped to capture sound waves in specific frequencies. When sound waves are transmitted from the source (the compressor) along the airflow paths, the Helmholtz silencer traps the sound energy and dissipates low-frequency noise. Thanks to the dampened mounting of the motor inside the compressor, it was possible to reduce vibrations.

The family grows

In addition to the top model, the range of purifiers from the English company is expanded with the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen 1 (€599) and the Dyson Purifier Cool Gen 1 fan purifier (€499). Both react automatically to particle pollution, including dust and pollen (PM2.5, PM10). The fully sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter are designed to efficiently capture 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 micron – such as allergens and bacteria – and up to 99.9% of viruses and H1N1, gases and odors. Thanks to Air Multiplier technology, the purifiers spread over 290 liters of purified air per second.