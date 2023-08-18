E-bike Fafrees F26 Pro in the test: step-through for the city for 930 euros

Anyone looking for an electric bike for the city does not necessarily need an e-mountain bike. Because in addition to many advantages such as generally better durability, after all e-mountain bikes are designed for heavier loads, they also have disadvantages. E-MTBs rarely offer a low entry, mudguards or a luggage rack. If you are still interested in electric mountain bikes, you should read our Top 10: The best e-mountain bikes.

A city e-bike (top list) like the Fafrees F26 Pro, on the other hand, is optimized for trips in urban areas. It offers a practical low entry, 26-inch tires, a 374 Wh battery (36 volts, 10.4 Ah), a robust luggage rack and stable metal mudguards.

Offer



As our price comparison shows, the e-bike costs at least 1059 euros from many German dealers. At Geekbuying it only costs 930 euros with the code NNNDEF26P instead of 999 euros.

construction & processing



As usual, the Fafrees F26 Pro comes partially assembled in a large box directly to your home. The tools required for assembly are also included. The front wheel needs to be mounted first. Fortunately, this has a quick-release skewer, which not only makes assembly easier, but also removal of the front wheel if you ever have the embarrassment of patching the tire after a flat tire. The pre-assembled rear wheel does not have a quick release.

Then the handlebars and pedals are screwed tight. In addition, the buyer must attach the front mudguard, the front and rear lights, the cycle computer and the wheel reflectors. This is a little more effort than with the Himiway City Pedelec (test report), for example, in which these components are preinstalled. Overall, we needed almost an hour to assemble and retighten all the screws and inflate the tires, which is significantly longer than on most of the other e-bikes we tested. In principle, the structure should not be a problem, because the manual also conveys the individual steps well in German using numerous pictures. If that’s not enough for you, you can also study the structure using a YouTube video.

Before you go on a public road, you should unscrew the pre-assembled throttle. This accelerates the bike up to the preset and legally compliant speed of 25 km/h and is therefore not permitted. According to the StVZO, a throttle on a pedelec in this country is only permitted as a start-up aid at up to 6 km/h, as with the Himiway Escape Pro (test report). Speaking of StVZO: If you want to move the bike on public roads in accordance with the law, you should also attach two yellow reflectors, since Fafrees only supplies one per bike, but two per bike are required.

The workmanship leaves a good impression for an e-bike in this price range. The frame is stable and supports people up to 120 kilograms. However, it shows clear welding seams. The bike itself weighs 23.2 kilograms, the load capacity of the luggage rack is specified as 25 kilograms. That should be sufficient for most cases. The pedals and mudguards are made of metal. Nothing wobbles or rattles when driving.

When it comes to cable management, Fafrees, like many other manufacturers of pedelecs under 1000 euros, has made things a bit too easy for itself. All seven cables lead from the handlebars in a wide arc to the front before disappearing in the lower part of the frame. That could have been solved smarter. After all, the manufacturer includes two spiral binders so that the cable tangle isn’t that loose.

handlebar, light & app



The handlebar looks pleasantly tidy. The large, backlit display is emblazoned in the middle. The driver sees, among other things, the current speed, the selected support level, the battery capacity in five bars, the time driven, the current power of the motor in watts and the kilometers driven.

Conveniently, the odometer resets to zero when the computer is turned off. With other pedelecs that we have tested, on the other hand, you have to reset the route kilometer counter manually by pressing two buttons and selecting the corresponding kilometer menu. If you don’t want the computer to switch off automatically when waiting at a level crossing, for example, you can adjust the time for this. This can be done either via the menu directly on the bike computer or via the app (Bikewise Pro). This means that users can also configure the maximum top speed up to 42 km/h, but only 25 km/h are permitted in this country.

A USB-A port for charging smartphones or similar is protected behind a rubber cover below the display. On the left side, the rider can switch the e-bike on and off and select the support level using three buttons. He also controls the light there. Not only the front light is switched on, but also the rear light. This makes the Fafrees F26 Pro one of the few Chinese e-bikes whose rear light is connected to the power circuit. Most models either do without a rear light completely or add a simple rear light with batteries like the Accolmile E-Road (test report). Another advantage, especially when driving in heavy city traffic: the rear light comes on when braking.

Photos: Fafree’s F26 Pro

Pictures

The Fafrees F26 Pro has a simple bell as a bicycle bell. That’s good. After all, many other e-bikes from China otherwise come with an electric horn, which is not allowed in Germany. The simple 7-speed Shimano gears are on the right side of the handlebars. This works fine right away. However, the top gear would have liked to have had a slightly higher ratio. Because at 25 kilometers per hour in top gear it is hardly possible to pedal so fast that the speed increases significantly.

We didn’t like the look of the brown handles as much. At least they feel good and don’t leave an unpleasant smell of plastic on your hands, as is the case with the Ado A26 (test report). However, they feel a bit slippery. In addition, we would have liked a different shape that offers a larger support surface for the ball of the hand, as with the Himiway City Pedelec (test report).

Ergonomics



The angle and height of the stem can be adjusted via a joint, which is excellent. Together with the sufficiently height-adjustable saddle and the low entry, the Fafrees F26 Pro offers good ergonomics. Women wearing skirts and older people will appreciate this. However, this only applies to people up to a height of about 185 centimeters. Anyone who has grown taller should get a longer seat post.

Drive



The strength of the suspension fork of the Fafrees F26 Pro can be adjusted. You can also block them. The tires are relatively small at 26 inches, but the bike is significantly more manoeuvrable than pedelecs with larger tires. However, the driving stability is somewhat lower than with larger wheels, especially in curves. In combination with the large and soft Selle Royal saddle and the front wheel suspension, the Fafrees F26 Pro offers good riding comfort. For example, it is no problem to take a curb at moderate speed with the pedelec or to ride through the park on gravel paths.

The simple disc brakes at the front and rear don’t work perfectly at first. In addition, the front wheel rubs easily. We had to make some adjustments here first. After that, the brakes are better, but far from perfect. Maybe they’ll grind in over time.

The mudguards not only look useful, they are. When driving through puddles, they do their duty and keep your butt dry. The porter also deserves a special mention at this point. It’s sturdy and comes with a spring clip to hold items on it. If you want, you can attach a bicycle basket with cable ties. For example, it is ideal for transporting purchases. After all, heavy things like drinks are better stored there than in a backpack.

Electronics & Battery



When starting, support level 0 is always selected, in which the engine is simply switched off. Stage 1 accelerates up to 15 kilometers per hour, stage 5 up to 25. The engine power is always the same, only the top speed varies.

The 250 watt motor with its 50 Newton meters is quite powerful. It accelerates pleasantly briskly up to the selected maximum speed. Even moderate inclines are no problem. However, the Fafrees F26 Pro is less suitable for steeper mountains. The good coordination between the speed sensor and engine control is positive. While on other e-bikes with this technology you often have to pedal several times for the motor to develop its power, the motor support on the Fafrees kicks in after just a quarter of a turn. Even while driving, the motor support remains constant and kicks in immediately when the maximum speed falls below 25 km/h. We have also observed similarly good driving behavior with the Accolmile E-Road (test report) and the Himiway Escape Pro (test report), as well as pedelecs with a torque sensor such as the Magmove CEH55M.

The battery is smartly integrated into the frame and can be removed for charging using a key. A corresponding power pack is included. According to the manufacturer, you can drive up to 80 kilometers with the F26 Pro before the battery has to be recharged. However, this value was created under unrealistic specifications. Among other things, the driver is light, the top speed is low, the weather is warm, the route is level, smooth and uninterrupted. In the test, the battery shows about 20 percent remaining capacity after almost 40 kilometers and a driver weighing 90 kilograms. With this constellation, we assume a range in city traffic without major inclines of around 55 to 60 kilometers.

Preis



The Fafrees F26 Pro costs only 930 euros at Geekbuying with the code NNNDEF26P instead of 999 euros. Elsewhere you have to pay at least 1059 euros. There are no shipping costs or customs. Will be shipped from a European warehouse.

A slightly larger alternative to the Fafrees F26 Pro is the Eleglide Step-Thru (test report), which offers 27.5-inch tires but is otherwise similarly equipped. In the following price comparison, we not only show the Fafrees F26 Pro, but also other alternatives.

Conclusion



If you are currently looking for a very affordable e-bike for the city, the Fafrees F26 Pro is the best choice. Because the pedelec is one of the best city e-bikes for less than 1000 euros with the services and equipment it offers. It also offers perfect ergonomics thanks to the low entry and the variable stem. In addition, there are the high-quality mudguards, the stable luggage rack, the soft saddle, good suspension, the good battery and the perfectly tuned motor. We were also positively surprised by the rear light, which is attached to the battery and lights up when braking. The brakes are not perfect. The gear shift would also have benefited from a few more steps.

