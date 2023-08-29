E-bike for Batman: Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 with Bosch Performance Line CX on test

Speaking of batteries: the weight-optimized pedelecs usually only offer a limited range. But there are also exceptions: With the Canvas Neo 1, Cannondale offers an urban e-bike with a 625 Wh battery and the Bosch Performance Line CX as the drive. The e-bike, painted completely black, with conspicuously large and wide 29-inch wheels and almost flat mudguards, could also serve as a prop in a Batman film. The test report shows how well the still relatively light pedelec performs in the real world.

construction & processing



In contrast to many e-bikes from China, the Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 comes to the customer almost completely assembled. We received the pedelec from used bike dealer Upway in the Remixte variant with an M frame. Upway sells used name brand bikes up to 53 percent below the former selling price.

While cheap Chinese bikes can take up to an hour to assemble, the Cannondale doesn’t require much screwing: mount the pedals, position the fork and handlebars and tighten them – that’s it. The tools required for this are included and even the large 29-inch tires are already inflated, so that a first test drive can begin.

However, before the bike can be made ready for use in just a few simple steps, it takes a few minutes for us to remove the foam padding that was attached to protect it from transport damage and is held in place by cable ties and adhesive strips. Apart from a small chipped paint next to the battery lock, we didn’t see any damage to the used bike. No wonder, after all, only 35 km were covered by bike.

The processing leaves a high-quality impression. All welds are ground so that you can hardly see them thanks to the black finish. The struts of the frame running to the gear shift are covered with reflective white stripes. These are also attached to the left and right of the fork.

The bike weighs 19.7 kg, plus the 3.8 kg battery, the total weight is 23.5 kg. The stable aluminum frame offers a permissible total weight of 150 kg. Mudguards and pedals are made of plastic. Nothing wobbles or rattles when driving.

Compared to a cheap e-bike from China, the cable management on the Cannondale is exemplary. The front hydraulic brake cables and cables disappear into the fork and frame. The wiring for the rear light runs invisibly on the inside of the rear fender.

handlebar, light & app



The handlebar looks pleasantly tidy. This is also due to the fact that the Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 only has the compact Bosch Purion display installed on the left side of the handlebar. Pairing with a smartphone is possible via the Cannondale app, but not really necessary. Finally, the display shows relevant driving data such as speed, distance covered and battery status. You also have to register to use the app.

The bike is switched on via the Purion display with the switch on the top. A long press on the power button activates the bike. The screen shows the distance covered so far, the current speed, the battery status and the selected motor support level. The plus and minus buttons can be used to adjust the latter. After switching on the wheel, the front and rear lights light up. With a long press of the plus button you can switch the light on and off.

The front lighting takes the form of a compact but very bright Mini 2 headlight by Supernova, mounted on the center of the handlebar. The brake levers for the MT200 type hydraulic disc brakes, which are used to operate the 10-speed derailleur from Shimano’s Deore series, come from Shimano. The bell is on the right-hand side, to the left of the gear shift lever. The handles feel good and offer enough grip, but no wider contact surface for the ball of the hand at the lateral ends.

Ergonomics



The angle and height of the stem can be adjusted using a joint. Together with the sufficiently height-adjustable saddle, the Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 offers an ergonomic seating position – more relaxed than sporty. However, the bike in the supplied frame size M is not suitable for people over 182 cm. Our 186 cm and 90 kg test rider felt that the maximum height of the seat was too low. Basically, he felt comfortable and safe on the bike.

The data sheet specifies 170 cm as the minimum size for our model. The Remixte variant offers a cross tube that runs downwards and thus a relatively low step-through, which should primarily be appreciated by people with physical disabilities who have difficulty swinging their leg over the bike to get on.

Drive



Due to the rigid suspension fork, bumps on the road can be felt more clearly than on bikes with a sprung front wheel. On the other hand, the Cannondale Canvas Neo 1, with its 29-inch and 2.25-inch wide Maxxis DTR-1 tires, provides direct road contact and can be driven safely and, above all, comfortably in any situation. For better suspension, you can set the tire pressure a little below the maximum possible 65 psi.

Despite the long wheelbase with good directional stability, it’s surprisingly quite flexible. All in all, it still offers good riding comfort in combination with the rather narrow Ergo Urban saddle from Cannondale. For example, it is no problem to ride the pedelec off-road through the park on gravel paths.

The Shimano MT400 hydraulic disc brakes at the front and rear with 180 mm RT30 brake discs are easy to dose and grip perfectly. The angular fenders not only look useful, they are. When driving through puddles, they do their duty and keep the driver dry.

Photos Cannondale Canvas Neo 1

Pictures

Electronics & Battery



The highlight of the bike is the motor: The built-in Bosch Performance Line CX 250W offers a torque of 85 Nm and is actually intended for sporty e-mountain bikes (best list). Accordingly, the propulsion is very powerful even on steep climbs. However, you can hear the engine very well while it is working – it is not as quiet as the model in the Diamant 365 (test report).

The good coordination between the torque sensor and engine control is positive. While on other e-bikes with a rear wheel hub motor you often have to pedal several times for the motor to develop its power, the Cannondale’s motor support is immediate. Even while driving, the motor support remains constant and kicks in immediately when the maximum speed falls below 25 km/h. We have also observed similarly good handling with the Accolmile E-Road (test report), the Fafrees F26 Pro (test report) and the Himiway Escape Pro (test report), as well as pedelecs with a mid-motor such as the Magmove CEH55M. Overall, the interaction of the torque sensor and powerful power delivery of the Bosch Performance Line CX 250W is the best we have seen in e-bikes so far. Driving the Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 is therefore really fun.

The battery is smartly integrated into the frame and can be removed for charging. However, the handling is not good. If you want to expand it into a shop, you need a lot of skill. After opening the lock with the key, the battery falls down, but is still prevented from falling out by a plastic clip. So far so good. In order to be able to remove the battery, however, you have to feel and press the lock at the bottom of the battery in the narrow space to the frame so that you can remove the battery. In addition, it is not possible to insert the battery without pressing the key. Himiway shows how easy it is with the Escape Pro (test report). Its battery also falls down after unlocking, but removing it is less annoying thanks to a rotary knob attached from the outside. The battery can also be inserted without a key.

Users who have their own garage with a power connection can easily avoid this deficiency, since the battery can also be charged when it is installed. A corresponding power pack is included. It takes almost 6 hours for the 625 Wh Bosch battery to be recharged. According to the manufacturer, the battery should be sufficient for a range of up to 170 km. However, this information is just as practical as the range information for cars. Among other things, the driver is light, the top speed is low, the weather is warm, the route is level, smooth and uninterrupted. In practice, our 90 kg test rider managed about 80 km on mostly flat terrain.

Preis



Upway sells the Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 used 2749 Euro. Our Remixte model, which reached us with 35 km on the clock, offers a relatively low entry and costs 3349 Euro. Cannondale no longer stocks the bike. When it was still available, it cost 4799 euros. If you are interested in our test model, you have to wait a few days until the return has taken place. Then it should show up again in Upway’s listing.

Conclusion



The Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 is marketed by the manufacturer as an urban e-bike. Due to the rigid fork, the pedelec also feels most comfortable on level roads. Thanks to the big and wide wheels you can also use it for short trips in the park. It offers even more comfort if you reduce the permissible tire pressure of 65 psi. The battery is generously equipped with 625 Wh and offers a good range.

Driving the Cannondale Canvas Neo 1 was fun in every situation and surface. In addition to the comfortable seating position, the very powerful and agile Bosch motor is primarily responsible for this, which never let us down, even on steep climbs. Batman would certainly enjoy the wheel.

