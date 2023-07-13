E-bike manufacturer VanMoof files for bankruptcy protection

For a while, Dutch e-bike manufacturer VanMoof has been on a massive climb. In 2021, for example, the scale-up received a whopping 108 million euros from investors (we reported). Many called the company the “Tesla of e-bikes”. But today the situation looks much worse: According to Golem, VanMoof has run into financial difficulties and has now successfully filed for bankruptcy protection.

Sale of VanMoof possible

On July 12, 2023, VanMoof filed a temporary moratorium on payments with the District Court of Amsterdam in order to restructure its finances and avoid bankruptcy. Under Dutch law, creditors cannot collect their claims during the suspension of payment. This ends when all creditors have been paid, a final settlement has been reached with the creditors, or the company is declared bankrupt. The court granted the request and appointed two administrators to oversee the operation. The deferred payment is valid for 18 months.

According to a report by The Verge, the scale-up is looking at all possible solutions in search of financial stability. This also includes the possibility of selling the company. In light of the court case, VanMoof has temporarily closed its flagship stores. The Amsterdam branch closed this week, raising concern among customers who had just dropped off their bikes there for repairs.

Service will continue

According to TechCrunch, the high production costs could be a decisive factor for the young company’s difficulties. VanMoof has avoided using off-the-shelf components when building its bikes – a very common aspect of making bikes in general – and instead worked with suppliers to create custom components. The company has also struggled to attract new investments lately.

The service will continue despite the closure, the company said. The measures were aimed at protecting employees. Shortly before, the scale-up had suspended the sale of its bikes indefinitely. The company announced at the time that it wanted to catch up on the production and delivery of existing orders.

VanMoofing Facebook group members recommend taking protective measures such as exporting their Bluetooth encryption keys. “If VanMoof is no longer able to cover its server costs, those keys could be lost forever, leaving countless bikes as e-waste with no return,” reads one post.

