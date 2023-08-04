E-Bike Sachsenrad R8 Ranger in test: Large E-MTB with 125 kg payload

E-mountain bikes cut a fine figure not only off-road, but also in the city. After all, they are designed to take a beating or two. So it is usually no problem with them to drive up a curb at a moderate speed. Also thanks to the high flexibility and the often moderate prices, they are enormously popular with buyers.

Here in the test report we take on the Sachsenrad R8 Ranger. As the name suggests, it comes from a German company. In the enclosed, very extensive instructions, they advertise a customer service that is supposed to implement the applicable claims quickly and easily during the warranty period of 24 months.

The Sachsenrad R8 Ranger costs 1500 euros on their website. However, you can order it from Netto for as little as 1100 euros. At Otto it currently costs 1150 euros.

structure and optics



The Sachsenrad R8 Ranger comes to the editorial office mostly pre-assembled. After about 40 minutes we put in the handlebars and the front wheel, attached the pedals, the bell, the front light and the rear light, screwed the saddle onto the seat post and pumped up the tires. After tightening all the screws, you can start. We always recommend wearing a helmet when riding. Our top 5 list will help you with your selection: The best smart bicycle helmets with indicators, Bluetooth & music in the test.

We really like the look of the Sachsenrad R8 Ranger. This is mainly due to the sporty geometry of the frame and the bright yellow, which is striking over the matt gray frame. The cable management is less successful. In their R8 Ranger, for example, Sachsenrad bundles a total of seven cables coming from the handlebars in front of the handlebars before they disappear in the lower part of the frame. The panel above the removable battery has somewhat irregular and too large gaps. We cannot find an IP certification in the data sheet. However, at least this column shouldn’t cause any problems in the rain.

Links



The handlebar is pleasantly wide. This goes well with the large frame and the high maximum payload of 125 kilograms. The R8 Ranger is also suitable for tall and heavy drivers. The weight of the e-bike is almost 23 kilograms. The steering grips are made of pleasantly soft rubber and are ergonomically shaped. So there should be no signs of fatigue in the hands, even on longer journeys.

Sachsenrad R8 Ranger pictures

Sachsenrad R8 Ranger

On the right side is the bell, the brake lever for the rear wheel and the simple 7-speed Shimano Tourney series gears. The control unit and display are located on the left next to the brake handle for the front wheel. The front light is in the middle. As with most other E-MTBs, we would have preferred a position on the suspension. The light looks a bit artificial and less well protected in the event of a fall.

control unit



The LC display is backlit, but reflects and is therefore difficult to read in direct sunlight. It shows all relevant information such as the current speed, the remaining battery capacity, the selected support level and other rotating data such as the kilometers driven, the maximum and the average speed. There is no app.

The assist levels regulate the maximum supported speeds by the motor, not the power of the motor. If you want the support levels to influence the power of the motor, you have to use a pedelec with a cadence sensor like the Fiido C21 (test report) or an electric bike with a central motor like the Magmove CEH55M (test report).

The driver switches on the headlights by briefly pressing the on/off button. The included rear light is not connected to the power circuit and must be switched on and off separately directly on the light.

Drive



Larger riders in particular immediately feel at home on the Sachsenrad R8 Ranger. It is also pleasantly manoeuvrable off-road and conveys the feeling of full control. The hydraulic front fork absorbs most bumps. It can be fixed if desired. The pedals are made of metal – this is not always the case in this price range. We also like the Compass tires on the 27.5-inch wheels. During our test drive through a forest trail, they gripped reliably.

circuit



The Shimano gears work immediately, we don’t have to adjust anything. The lowest gear also goes down far enough to climb steeper mountains and the highest gear is high enough to still be able to pedal comfortably at 25 kilometers per hour. For mountains there is a pushing aid that moves the bike independently at 6 kilometers per hour.

brakes



Sachsenrad emphasizes the hybrid hydraulic brakes as a highlight. They are connected to the brake handles via a Bowden cable. However, the brake clamp itself works hydraulically. In the test, they grip very well after a few kilometers of driving. They can also be controlled in a finely dosed manner.

Motor



The motor sits on the axle of the rear wheel and has a rated output of 250 watts at 36 volts. We can’t find any information on the peak performance or the Newton meters. Overall, however, the engine does not leave a particularly strong impression. Here we have already tested significantly more powerful models, such as the Himiway Cruiser Step-Thru (test report).

battery pack



The battery has a capacity of 360 watt hours. Sachsenrad states an average range of a good 25 kilometers and a maximum range of 50 kilometers. These are finally realistic range specifications, which, however, depend on many factors such as the weight of the driver, the ambient temperature, the driving style, the surface, the support level, the speed and much more. According to Sachsenrad, the battery is full again in 4 to 6 hours.

Preis



The Sachsenrad R8 Ranger costs 1500 euros on their website. At Netto, for example, you can already order it for 1100 euros. At Otto it currently costs 1150 euros. Here we show the Sachsenrad R8 Flex in a price comparison, which is a bit cheaper than the R8 Ranger, but uses less high-quality components in detail. For example, it offers mechanical instead of hybrid-hydraulic disc brakes.

Conclusion



The Sachsenrad R8 Ranger is a successful e-mountain bike at an entry-level price. Like many other inexpensive e-MTBs, it uses rather simple components, but on the one hand delivers a coherent overall package without any major weaknesses. On the other hand, it can set itself apart from the competition in the same price range with the hybrid-hydraulic disc brakes, the large frame and the high maximum payload as well as the frame geometry and the great look. The fact that buyers have a German contact person for possible service cases should also be a decisive criterion for many.

In our opinion, the motor could have been a little stronger. In addition, the battery is quite small with 360 watt hours. We don’t like the cable management or the rear light, which is included but not connected to the circuit.

