E-car company stays afloat with $90 million investment

Faraday Future, a startup founded in California in 2014, has been planning to launch a luxury electric SUV called the FF 91 for several years. This plan has not gone smoothly to this day, and there are repeated delays in the production of the vehicle. According to TechCrunch, Faraday Future is now raising around $90 million to stay afloat.

Faraday needs cash injections again and again

The money comes from existing investors, including private equity firm ATW Partners and Senyun International. The financial injection should serve to advance the production and delivery of the severely delayed FF 91. Faraday Future investors will also accelerate an existing $15 million commitment, the company announced on Tuesday.

Faraday is one of a whole series of e-car SPACs – i.e. startups with a focus on e-mobility that went public through a merger with a special takeover company – that are struggling to stay afloat. The company continues to need financing as it pushes back delivery dates for its vehicles. Against this background, Faraday Future was also investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

Deliveries should start as early as the end of May

Despite repeated production delays, the company keeps making big announcements. For example, in May, Faraday announced that its luxury SUVs would have ChatGPT capabilities. Maybe it was just an attempt to capitalize on the current AI hype. However, the strategy seems to have worked. In April, the young company “only” had $30 million at its disposal. Now the situation has changed significantly thanks to the investment.

The company, which said in May it hopes to raise $100 million in debt to support initial deliveries, will continue to seek additional sources of funding. Faraday Future had planned to start deliveries of its FF 91 Futurist at the end of May, but first had to secure “significant additional financing”. It is not clear if deliveries have already started.

Faraday’s funding comes as peer SPAC Lordstown Motors is filing for bankruptcy and suing its investor and manufacturing partner Foxconn for failing to meet its investment commitments. It remains to be seen whether Faraday Future ultimately expects a similar fate.

