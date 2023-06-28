Home » E-car company stays afloat with $90 million investment
Technology

E-car company stays afloat with $90 million investment

by admin
E-car company stays afloat with $90 million investment

Faraday Future, a startup founded in California in 2014, has been planning to launch a luxury electric SUV called the FF 91 for several years. This plan has not gone smoothly to this day, and there are repeated delays in the production of the vehicle. According to TechCrunch, Faraday Future is now raising around $90 million to stay afloat.

BYD: declaration of war with e-car Dolphin for less than 26,000 euros

Faraday needs cash injections again and again

The money comes from existing investors, including private equity firm ATW Partners and Senyun International. The financial injection should serve to advance the production and delivery of the severely delayed FF 91. Faraday Future investors will also accelerate an existing $15 million commitment, the company announced on Tuesday.

Faraday is one of a whole series of e-car SPACs – i.e. startups with a focus on e-mobility that went public through a merger with a special takeover company – that are struggling to stay afloat. The company continues to need financing as it pushes back delivery dates for its vehicles. Against this background, Faraday Future was also investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

Sono Motors applies for a protective shield after the sinking of a solar car

Deliveries should start as early as the end of May

Despite repeated production delays, the company keeps making big announcements. For example, in May, Faraday announced that its luxury SUVs would have ChatGPT capabilities. Maybe it was just an attempt to capitalize on the current AI hype. However, the strategy seems to have worked. In April, the young company “only” had $30 million at its disposal. Now the situation has changed significantly thanks to the investment.

The company, which said in May it hopes to raise $100 million in debt to support initial deliveries, will continue to seek additional sources of funding. Faraday Future had planned to start deliveries of its FF 91 Futurist at the end of May, but first had to secure “significant additional financing”. It is not clear if deliveries have already started.

See also  Constructing the development of metaverse Epic Games launched an app that can convert mobile phone photos into 3D models | New Technology Information | Digital

Faraday’s funding comes as peer SPAC Lordstown Motors is filing for bankruptcy and suing its investor and manufacturing partner Foxconn for failing to meet its investment commitments. It remains to be seen whether Faraday Future ultimately expects a similar fate.

You may also like

The global sales of “FF16” exceeded 3 million...

Who really foots the “bill” of the climate...

OpenAI, hearing in the Chamber: “We support the...

Enraged Red Ogre, a Switch action-platformer with a...

Trustwave ModSecurity: New Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of...

Advanced Stable Diffusion– Collage Dressing Technique

Skylines 2 – what we know so far

Yuya Mikami endorses Taiwanese mobile games and must...

Cyber ​​security: Why the state and companies depend...

What changes in the iOS 16.6 Beta 4...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy