E-car shows VW & Co. the teeth

BYD has even outperformed Tesla. But that is obviously not enough. With the Seagull model, a nemesis from VW, Renault and Co. is now to be prepared for the European launch: an electric car that makes no compromises on price.

BYD Seagull: China manufacturer is working on cheap Stromer for Europe

Although many manufacturers have so far mainly built e-cars at the upper end of the price range, ultimately the other side must also be served. The Volksstromer is therefore a declared goal, including at VW, where they first want to build an electric car for less than 25,000 euros and at some point later one for less than 20,000 euros. Stellantis and Renault are also there Race for the affordable entry-level electric car with you.

BYD could do it faster than all of them. The previously cheap electric model from the Chinese has long been available in their home country. There it goes converted for just over 10,000 euros over the table. Such a price is inconceivable for the European market – but the tough competitor for European manufacturers could probably open up in this country soon.

According to the Austrian magazine Motor.at, this is indicated Adjustments to the Chinese model which are currently to be carried out at the BYD headquarters in Shenzhen. The report does not go into what is being changed. It is clear, however, that a European version would have to go through various adjustments.

For one, the regulations in China other security requirements of the vehicles registered there. For the BYD Dolphin – previously the cheapest international model from the Chinese – a longer front was installed, among other things, so that it does not crash through the NCAP crash test in Europe.

BYD is not the only Chinese manufacturer putting the thumbscrews on Europe’s carmakers:

The safety features of the four-door five-seater with the dimensions of a small car would have to be revised before it would come onto the European market. According to Motor.at, that could be as far as next year – with a competitive price that is more likely approaching 20,000 euros should.

E-car competition: BYD can easily beat VW on price

On the one hand, this is still a hefty surcharge compared to the price in your home country. On the other hand would be BYD several thousand euros cheaper than the competition and possibly even earlier than all European car manufacturers.

Incidentally, the seagull should not only convince with its low price, but also with a strong one Range between over 300 and a maximum of 405 km according to the Chinese CLTC standard.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

