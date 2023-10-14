E-cars: The big comings and goings begin

Motorists have been used to combustion engines for decades. However, electric cars are now gradually taking over the market. They are still far from being in the majority, but it is already clear that things are getting tighter. Because with the new models that want to earn their place, others have to give way.

Whether it’s a smartphone, a new television or a car, the same applies everywhere: sooner or later the old has to make way for the new. Accordingly, in the world of large corporations, a new product is constantly being announced somewhere, while at other times, sometimes more, sometimes less, it quietly disappears from the scene. In industry parlance it is being discontinued.

VW sends up into retirement: popular electric vehicle ends up on the sidelines

Cars are no exception – even if many models, especially when it comes to electric cars, are still so young that there can hardly be any talk of an end. However, Volkswagen is putting an end to its up, which has been running since 2011, the smallest and most cost-effective VW that customers can currently get. The Production ends this year both for the combustion engine and for the electric offshoot, which has been built since 2014.

VW is no longer accepting new orders for the model, which has now become extremely popular. Only ups that have already been produced will be sold. It’s good if you can strike quickly. That’s what Twitch star Trymacs has been doing these days and in his video he’s enthusiastic about his decision to go with the small electric car – one unusual but all the more refreshing attitude for such a successful streamer.

The VW up is by no means the only electric car to take off. BMW has already sold off its good old i3. For years it was the only electric car in Bavaria. Nissan will also not be offering the popular Leaf for much longer and Renault’s Zoe is also already counted.

With the end of the up the series is completed, The first generation of electric cars is being phased out. It’s good that there fThere is plenty of supply on the market is.

Kia gets started: New electric cars show why Kia is so popular right now

So Kia has the EV Day 2023 EV5 presented: a Quite a large electric car for a compact SUV – but with this and a relatively low price for an electric car (according to expectations), it is likely to be all the better received by customers.

But the Koreans didn’t leave it at that, they had it right away two more concepts ready: EV3 and EV4, a real compact SUV in which the relationship to the Ioniq 5 shines through, and Kia’s first real electric sedan. For me, these two concept vehicles in particular are really impressive and make me want to see the production versions in a few years.

The flagship EV9 is still the youngest of the bunch in Kia’s electric car range:

Until then, the EV5 should also be well received, after all, Kia has always shown a good instinct with its electric cars.

Whether the same can be said about Opel’s plan remains to be seen. The people of Rüsselsheim want it bring back Manta, as a series vehicle, not just as an eye-catcher and prototype for trade fair appearances, like the Manta GSe ElektroMOD. Instead, the Opel boss announced an electric Manta, which is already being worked on.

Mobility – something is happening: E-cars, electric bicycles, e-scooters, the Germany ticket for 49 euros on buses and trains – all of this moves us in two senses. And what else has happened in terms of mobility?

Electric cars from China on the rise: Yes, no, what now? Storm at VW: Germany’s largest car manufacturer feels the pressure China electric cars vs. German car manufacturers: Showdown in Munich

But he has one Problem that could turn off many fans. In contrast to the Manta GSe ElektroMOD, Opel only wants to be inspired by the original in details. In other words: The name “Manta” comes back, but behind it could be a completely different vehicle hide. There shouldn’t be a retro Manta. Is that the right decision for such a classic? In the GIGA editorial team, we are excited and even skeptical about this.

Porsche: The electric Macan has to sit right

Less classic, but no less important, is the first switch from combustion engine to electric drive at Porsche. With the Taycan, the Stuttgart-based company initially decided on a completely new electric car. Now the Macan is the first model that customers also know as a combustion engine. This is how the direct comparison can be made: Does an E-Porsche remain a Porsche?

The signs for this are not bad from the first test drives. With a Minimum range of over 500 km, 100 kWh battery capacity, 250 km/h top speed and a lot more, the electric Macan really has a lot to offer to position itself well in the Porsche portfolio. Whether it can match the success of the combustion engine will depend not least on the price, which the manufacturer has not yet revealed.

So something is happening in the international and German e-car markets. Some models that have outlived their usefulness or can no longer be continued for other reasons are making room. For that There is a lot that customers can look forward to – all the models from Chinese manufacturers that are already in the starting blocks are not even included.

We remain excited. Even if we sadly see some models we love end up on the sidelines.

Share this: Facebook

X

