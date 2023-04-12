The researchers can still calculate and prove as much as they want, when it comes to high politics, big business and Porsche, then other rules apply. After intensive lobbying, and with strong help from Germany and Austria, it was actually possible to punch a fairly large hole in the “combustion engine ban” in the EU from 2035. After all, cars with combustion engines should be allowed to be sold afterwards, as long as you can only fill up with a supposedly great synthetic fuel called e-fuel.

Great, you think. Just filter the nasty CO2 out of the air, mix it with water, add a bit of electricity and there you go, the super-green petrol substitute. Then Porsche, Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen can continue to build and sell their internal combustion engines, and a European stop will be put in place for the invasion of electric cars, including the whole rat’s tail of battery technology and raw materials. It is better to stay open to technology instead of switching from one dependency (oil-rich countries) to the other (battery-rich countries). After all, CO2, water and electricity are available everywhere and can be mixed into e-fuels. In theory at least.

Researcher: E-fuels for cars and trucks “not economically and ecologically expedient”

Unfortunately, there is a catch. E-fuels are inefficient and expensive, and no one seriously considering the issue believes there will be more than a few luxury sports cars cruising around after 2035. In a new study, the renowned Fraunhofer Institute called e-fuels “not economically and ecologically expedient”. As early as 2021, the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research pointed out that the use of electricity, for example in electric cars or heat pumps, makes more economic sense; the detour via e-fuels would make no sense.

Here are a few facts about e-fuels:

Cars that run on synthetic fuels (e-fuels) cause throughout their lifetime compared to traditional petrol or diesel vehicles only for minimal savings in CO2 emissions (Quelle: Transport and Environment, T&E)

(Quelle: Transport and Environment, T&E) A Electric vehicle causes 53 percent less CO2 emissions than a combustor with synthetic fuels (Source: Transport and Environment, T&E)

than a combustor with synthetic fuels (Source: Transport and Environment, T&E) Die direct electrification is up to five times more efficient related to electricity use compared to e-fuels (source: Fraunhofer)

related to electricity use compared to e-fuels (source: Fraunhofer) With e-fuels, a car with a combustion engine uses five times more energy than an electric car (Source: Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research)

(Source: Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research) The Efficiency with e-fuels is only 10 to 15 percent with electric cars up to 80 percent

with electric cars up to 80 percent The Demand for renewable energy for production is higher as if the electricity were used directly to charge an e-car (source: ADAC)

as if the electricity were used directly to charge an e-car (source: ADAC) E-fuels, like those produced by Porsche in Chile today, are expensive 10 Euro pro Liter (more here)

The EU Commission also wants to allow combustion engines with e-fuels from 2035

So, why exactly should the EU rely on e-fuels again? After all, apart from Porsche, no major car company, neither in the USA, nor in Asia, nor in Europe outside of Germany, relies on e-fuels? Of course, proponents put forward some arguments, which would be:

Synthetic fuels can use existing infrastructure (gas stations, tankers, engines, heating systems, etc.)

Existing cars, which will also exist after 2035, should be given the opportunity to refuel with lower-CO2 fuels

The price for e-fuels should be less than two euros per liter by the end of the decade can be reduced, plants with large production capacities should be built

can be reduced, plants with large production capacities should be built eFuels are considered climate-neutral because no additional greenhouse gases are produced during use as long as recycled CO2 is used for production and renewable energies

Not everyone can afford e-cars and need a synthetic fuel to be able to drive the old combustion engines in a climate-neutral manner

What do we do in the dark doldrums?

But are e-fuels really a locational advantage that Europe is preserving by maintaining the much-vaunted openness to technology? Or will the e-fuels come from other regions of the world after all? Porsche, for example, is building its first e-fuels plant on the southern tip of South America – because there is so much wind blowing there and you get the green electricity that is supposed to make the e-fuels mixture CO2-neutral. “Sunny and windy areas of the world can generate large amounts of renewable energy and produce corresponding amounts of eFuels,” says the eFuel Alliance Austria – i.e. the lobby of the e-fuel industry, the ÖAMTC, AVL, Adamol, KTM and WKÖ is supported.

These cards show that Central Europe is not necessarily the best location for solar and wind energy, other regions of the world are much better suited to supplying large-scale e-fuels systems with green electricity:

But it’s not only that, the CO2 used must also really be recycled – i.e. captured by Direct Air Capture (DAC), and that then needs electricity again. So if you want e-fuels, you also have to say “Yes!” to huge wind and solar power plants and to huge carbon capture plants. And it is doubtful whether Europe is ready for this. The automotive industry in particular is the prime example of offshoring – i.e. production in other countries with more favorable conditions.