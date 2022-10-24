To understand the extent of the revolution that is affecting the world of mobility, a meeting with Luca Fontanelli, CEO of E-Gap, is worth more than a thousand speeches: his company is the leader in Europe in “flying” charging services for electric vehicles. “E-Gap, he explains, is a Fast ‘on demand’ mobile charging infrastructure that has its operational focus within urban areas. In fact, it is the first energy delivery to support electric mobility”. That is, you call them, they come wherever you want and charge your electric car.

And when the manager speaks of “infrastructure” he is not exaggerating: they are present in France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. While with us they are active in Milan, Rome, Bologna, Turin and will soon offer their services also in Brescia and Verona. Here is the scope of the revolution: giving mobility – with 90 vans – to charging systems too. “We can arrive in historic centers – explains Fontanelli – where it is impossible to install large recharging powers, but also in condominiums, in offices. Or, this is another fundamental aspect of our strategy, we can activate recharging systems where it would never be convenient to build infrastructures. classic because of the seasonality of tourism. It happened this summer at Argentario and Santa Margherita Ligure, where it was possible to take advantage of an innovative service thanks to the collaboration between Enel X Way, Enel’s global business line dedicated to electric mobility, and E-Gap “.





But there is another important aspect, unique in the automotive world, of E-Gap: it is an Italian company that does everything at home. From the software of the charging system to the accumulators. Everything is the result of their work. A production plant in Milan is already operational for the production of recharging and energy storage systems, where over 100 people will be hired in the next year, most of whom are engineers. An investment of around 10 million euros over the next two years and the creation of a center of excellence for the innovation of electric charging systems in Lombardy.

To achieve these objectives, E-Gap Engineering was also created, a technological joint venture created between E-Gap, Set Engineering and Eltec, a leading group in innovative solutions based on advanced electronic systems and technologies and specialized in the battery sector.

We are talking about a productive innovation pole, initially formed by computer, electronic and mechanical engineers coming from the main national university centers and by professionals in the energy engineering sector, which also includes the development of solutions for the second life use of batteries, in line with the highest ESG standards, for a continuous support of the circular economy. In short, Italian pride, thrust on the territory, the desire to do everything at home.





And it is no coincidence that he was also present at the meeting with the CEO of E-Gap Daniele Camponeschi, co-founder and Chief Investment Officer of Italy’s Green Arrow Capital, an independent financial group specializing in alternative investments across Europe. They are behind E-Gap, which was founded by the Chairman and main shareholder Eugene de Blasio.

“We have set up – explained Camponeschi – a unique platform of its kind, able to connect the financial system with the real economy through the management of Private Equity, Private Debt, Infrastructure and thematic funds such as microfinance and funds of funds currently under management. The idea is to create an independent, strong system ready to meet the most demanding challenges in the mobility sector “.

But no matter how strong and independent, given that today all car manufacturers aim to offer increasingly exclusive services, is there the possibility that some giant will buy the entire E-Gap and offer exclusive on-demand recharging everywhere? “We want to remain as we are, independent – explains Camponeschi – this is our strength”.

“On the other hand – continues Fontanelli, who is the son of a historic Calabrian car dealer – to offer a service like ours and reach the fundamental capillarity on the territory, it is important to have more partners, to work with everyone: this is the only way to succeed. to make a difference “. And here a second strategic element comes into play: “At a time when the contact between the car manufacturer and its customers is becoming increasingly rare – continues the CEO of E-Gap – we we are able to reach drivers of any brand directly. And this in the future will become increasingly important to understand the needs of the end users of each service, but also of each car “.

However, technology is already proposing to carry out this service without contact. True?

“Yes, of course, us we can recharge the car even without the physical presence of the customer that we can unlock the charging flap remotely, with the app, but the relationship that is established with the customer is still very direct. And this is something that often doesn’t happen even in dealerships. Finally, we must not forget the impetus that E-Gap can give to the whole sector: cooperation between operators and the creation of a capillary network of services throughout Europe are the requirements for promoting electric vehicles, overcoming the structural barriers that can hinder the achievement of the objectives set by theEuropean Union which has also officially recognized the mobile infrastructure as an enabling technology like the fixed one “.

And we come to the costs. Much depends on the weather. This is the variable, depending on the energy required and the arrival times of the van from the booking on the App: 90 minutes or 6 hours. The small recharge, lasting up to 30 minutes with a maximum of energy supplied of 10kWh, will cost 20 euros in the first case and 18 in the second, while the medium recharge, lasting up to 45 minutes with a maximum of energy supplied of 20kWh, will cost instead 25 euros in the first case and 23 in the second. The third and last tariff, the large one, lasting a maximum of 60 minutes with a maximum of energy supplied of 30kWh, will cost 30 euros for the arrival slot of the van within 90 minutes and 28 euros within 6 hours.

But this is the tariff currently present in the app, in reality E-Gap often arrives on the market through the offers of its partners. So the 2 euro Kw of the first case of fact are never sold. They are more positioned on a cost per Kw of approximately 0.90 VAT included and delivery service included.

“In reality, says Fontanelli, with our technology we have a charging power equal to a fast type column (up to 80 kW) and this – if the car is set up for fast recharges – makes everything more agile. However, everything is very simple: you book the recharge via the App downloaded for free on your smartphone or tablet. The customer can geolocate himself or choose a future position where the vehicle will stop, select how long he wants to have the recharge.

Il van E-GAP reaches the vehicle within the time that the customer has requested and the operator is “full”. The customer at this point and then can follow in real time the progress of the requested top-up. Once the service is finished, at the end of the process, the system charges the total cost directly to the credit card. Easy isn’t it? “.