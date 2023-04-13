E-learning offers are constantly increasing. The corona pandemic and repeated lockdowns have demonstrated the many advantages of digital learning in further education and accelerated the spread of e-learning methods. The improved technical requirements for digital learning, such as more powerful mobile data transmission, are also contributing to the e-learning boom. You can quickly lose track of which e-learning methods exist and what is meant by certain e-learning concepts. Here you will find an overview of the most important methods for digital learning, their characteristics and advantages.

1. Lernvideos

Many of us are familiar with learning videos from everyday life and from video platforms such as YouTube or Vimeo. They include all videos in any form convey knowledge. You’ve probably watched a video to solve a problem or get help with a question, whether it’s repairing a bike or cooking. Learning videos can be tutorials that explain the function of a product or software, similar to instructions for use. You can also explain more complex theoretical issues.

In the design, learning videos are free and can contain lectures, real film sequences, screen videos and videos with drawings and graphics. Learning videos can be used individually or as part of a webinar or web-based training. The advantages of learning videos: They can be pre-produced, uploaded and used unlimited times and for a long time become. They are therefore suitable for answering recurring questions or for conveying the same content. Your disadvantage: interaction is only possible to a very limited extent with pure learning videos: users can, for example, leave a comment on the platform on which the video is hosted.

2. Webinars

The word webinar is made up of the words web and seminar. So it is a seminar that takes place online. As with face-to-face seminars, teachers convey knowledge through webinars lectures. Also Discussions, requests to speak and contributions of the participants are part of webinars. Special software for webinars now offers many functions that make it easier to conduct webinars, such as chat, whiteboards, survey tools or integrated screen recording.

The benefit of webinars: you take place live and enable direct exchange between teachers and participants in virtual space. Questions can be asked and contacts can be made with fellow learners. The solving of tasks or group work (in so-called breakout rooms) are also possible in the webinar. The disadvantage: A webinar is local, but not flexible in terms of time and usually requires registration. However, many webinars are recorded and can be viewed again afterwards.

Record your own tutorial videos with Camtasia With Camtasia you can produce tutorials and explainer videos like the pros or record, cut and edit webinars. Download Free Trial

3. Web Based Training (vormals Computer Based Training)

Web-based training is a further development of computer-based training, which conveyed extensive learning content via digital storage media such as CD-ROMs. Web-based training courses now offer this content web-based, for example on a learning platform, and thereby enable better dissemination and use. In web-based training or online training, other e-learning methods such as learning videos, podcasts, serious games or multiple choice tests can be used.

Web-based training courses are usually flexible in terms of time, but can include fixed dates, for example for accompanying webinars. Most learners have one high flexibilitywhat that pace of learning concerns. Web-based training often ends with a certificate. Communication between teachers and learners can be set up, but is often delayed.

A special form of web-based training are so-called MOOCs – Massive Open Online Courses, open and mostly free online courses that can be attended by a large number of participants. MOOCs exist on various MOOC platforms. They are either flexible in terms of time or have a fixed start date. In addition to lectures on the topic, MOOCs usually also offer exchanges between learners and the processing of tasks or tests.

4. Podcast

Podcasts are not only suitable for entertainment, but also for e-learning! The name podcast originally comes from the iPod. Some may remember those portable audio players from Apple that were popular in the early 2000s and that, along with music, were the first to distribute podcasts.

A podcast is a longer one audio post (sometimes there are also video podcasts) on a specific topic. Most podcasts are produced in series and can subscribed become. Podcasts are distributed over the internet and platforms like Spotify, iTunes, SoundCloud or other podcast services and websites. The advantages: In contrast to fixed-time programs on radio or TV, podcasts can be listened to flexibly and can usually be downloaded free of charge or listened to directly on the web. The range of topics is now very broad and ranges from financial podcasts to podcasts on education and pedagogy to research and medicine.

5. Blended Learning

You may be familiar with the word “blender” for a blender that mixes different ingredients together. Blended learning is also about mixing face-to-face learning with e-learning methods, i.e. the Linking analogue and digital learning.

Ideally, content from face-to-face events and e-learning content complement each other: For example, a learning video can introduce a topic and impart theoretical knowledge that is discussed or applied during a face-to-face event. Or the content of a lecture from a face-to-face event can be consolidated in serious games and digital exercises.

6. Serious Games und Virtual Reality

A serious game is a computer game that focuses on learning. It combines elements of online gaming with the playful transfer of knowledge. The advantage of many serious games is that they adapt to the progress of the users and offer new content that corresponds to the player’s learning level. Such learning games are also suitable as part of web-based training.

New developments in the field of virtual reality (VR) make it possible to use serious games in virtual space. For example, with VR glasses, certain Workflows simulated and work situations can be practiced playfully in real time. Although virtual reality is not yet widespread as an e-learning method, it is already being used by large companies for certain training courses and offers great potential, especially to simulate virtual presence and real environments.

In which industries and for which target groups is e-learning particularly important

Studies have shown that e-learning is used more frequently in certain industries and areas. These include the IT sector, science and research, services and finance. In industries that depend on the presence of employees, for example in production or in care, e-learning concepts can only be used to a limited extent and have therefore been used less so far.

In general, companies with an older age structure make less use of e-learning methods than companies with a younger workforce. However, it can be assumed that the acceptance and distribution of e-learning offers will steadily improve. Employee training also plays a role in the use of e-learning methods: e-learning content is used more frequently by well-trained employees than by less well-trained ones. Companies are also asked to adapt their e-learning methods well to the prior knowledge and needs of employees to increase acceptance and effectiveness.