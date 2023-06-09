E-mountain bikes from 600 euros: This is what you need to be aware of when it comes to cheap e-MTBs

E-bikes are more popular than ever. According to a Statista study, sales have doubled from 2018 to 2020 with almost two million models sold in Germany. E-mountain bikes are showing the highest growth; according to the German Bicycle Industry Association (ZIV), they went over the counter in 2020 for an average of almost 3,000 euros. E-mountain bikes are not only suitable for off-road rides, but are also good companions in everyday life thanks to their increased stability. But it is also much cheaper than 3000 euros. We show how much e-mountain bike the buyer can get from 600 euros and what he should look out for at the low price.

Road-legal e-mountain bikes



If you ride your e-bike on German roads, you should make sure that it meets the requirements of a pedelec. This is not always clearly recognizable. Even many e-mountain bikes that are sold on German marketplaces such as Amazon often do not meet these requirements. If you want to be on the safe side, you should rely on models from brand manufacturers such as Fischer, Haibike and Cube. With Chinese brands that are rather unknown in this country, such as Fiido (theme world), Ado (theme world), Eskute (theme world) and Co., you never know in advance whether they meet all the requirements or not.

Many Chinese e-bikes have a throttle grip. They often also come with an electronic horn, which, like the throttle grip, is not permitted in Germany. The horn can usually be seen on the product images as a green button near the left hand grip. You should also pay attention to permanently installed, flashing lights, these are not permitted.

Another indication of a lack of road approval is when the manufacturer’s rated power of the engine exceeds the 250 watts permitted in Germany or exceeds the maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. But even if the Chinese e-bike complies with the limit of 25 kilometers per hour, in most cases it can be activated very easily at 35 kilometers per hour. There are numerous guides circulating on the internet. That’s not allowed.

Manufacturers can check the requirements of their pedelec themselves and issue an EC declaration of conformity. They are then allowed to use a CE mark.

The e-mountain bikes in the following price comparison are the cheapest models on the Geizhals price comparison site. It is only much cheaper for models from Chinese dealers.

Chinese e-mountain bikes



Chinese e-mountain bikes are offered on Amazon, but there are also many models at Banggood, Geekbuying, Geekmaxi and Co. When buying, you should make sure that they are shipped from a European warehouse. On the one hand, shipping only takes days and not weeks. On the other hand, you avoid the additional payments to customs that would otherwise probably be due.

Price tip: Eleglide M1 Plus



We like the looks of the Eleglide M1 Plus. The matt black aluminum frame is narrow. The manufacturer prints many small gray and yellow crosses on it, together with the striking yellow Eleglide logo. On the other hand, the cable management is not pleasing at all. When riding through the undergrowth, riders could quickly get caught in the tangled cables in front of the handlebars and damage the e-bike.

The 21-speed Shimano gearshift is a real specialty in the low-price range. The Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2 with its 27.5-inch tires did not look bad in the field test. Its components are not high enough for the tough conditions of a rapid downhill ride. However, it is always suitable for taking a curb in the city with momentum.

The Eleglide 27.5 inch M1 Plus has a large 450 watt hour battery. That’s more than most other e-bikes in this price category offer. The Eleglide 27.5 inch M1 Plus is a reasonable eMTB for its low price.

Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2 in pictures Eleglide M1 Plus Gen 2

All-rounder tip: Decathlon E-ST 100



The Decathlon E-ST 100 (test report) currently costs 900 euros in various sizes in the Decathlon store (purchase link). Thanks to its 27.5-inch wheels, it comes in a pleasing design. The sporty aluminum frame is painted grey-blue. Some yellow accents provide visual highlights. The battery sits on the frame. The way the E-MTB is delivered, it is not roadworthy to begin with. But he lacks a front and a rear light. We recommend our guide for this: Bright bicycle lights with and without battery from 15 euros. What the e-mountain bike also lacks is a kickstand.

Brake levers for the mechanical disc brakes at the front and rear are located on the handlebars. These are from Tektro and grip really well right from the start without readjustment. The operation of the 8-speed gearshift from an unknown manufacturer is a bit unfamiliar at first, but gradually becomes more fluid. The hardness of the suspension fork can be adjusted and it has damping.

When driving, we always have the feeling of full control. This is due to the good frame, the right tires and overall well-coordinated components. The Decathlon E-ST 100 not only cuts a fine figure in an urban environment. For example, it is possible to drive up a curb without any problems. Even on difficult forest trails, you can make good progress with an e-bike.

We particularly liked the electronic controls. Since the Decathlon E-ST 100 has a cadence sensor, it recognizes faster than many other rear-wheel drive e-bikes when the rider is pedaling and switches on the motor for support. The control switches the engine off again just as quickly as soon as the driver stops accelerating.

The Decathlon E-ST 100 convinced us. For its very low price, it has now accompanied us for almost 500 kilometers and has not caused any problems so far. Even if mostly inexpensive components are used here, they work reliably and work in harmony with each other.

Decathlon E-ST 100 in pictures Decathlon E-ST 100 in pictures

Super cheap E-MTBs



Here are some other great value e-mountain bikes from Chinese retailers, all under $1000 and each offering good spec levels:

Montage



If you order an e-bike online, you first have to screw it together before using it for the first time. This can also be done by a bicycle dealer. However, this will incur additional costs. It is also possible that the dealer refuses, after all he would rather sell e-bikes from his own portfolio.

Basically, however, anyone with basic cycling knowledge and without two left hands should be able to screw the bike together themselves. Even with the cheap Chinese bikes, there is usually a useful enclosed step-by-step guide.

The handlebars often have to be fitted first using the tool provided. Then it’s time to insert the front wheel and screw on the front light. In some cases, the stand is only included loosely. Buyers have to be careful with the pedals, which are mostly not pre-assembled. Because it is often not mentioned in the instructions that one pedal is provided for the left side and one for the right side. A corresponding marking “L” or “R” can be found on the pedals. The correct side is important here, since the threads have different directions of rotation corresponding to the direction of the pedals. Improper assembly will damage the threads and the crank will have to be replaced.

Then all the screws have to be tightened, the tires pumped up and the mechanical disc brakes adjusted if necessary. There are good tutorials for all of this on Youtube.

Not only classic e-bikes and e-mountain bikes have to be assembled after unpacking. The same applies to e-folding bikes. However, thanks to the folding mechanism, they not only come in smaller boxes, but in most cases assembly is also much easier. In the following price comparison we show particularly cheap e-folding bikes.

drive



If you buy a cheap e-mountain bike, you have to make compromises when it comes to the motor. This is mainly located at the rear. Although this positioning is preferable to a front engine, the rear engine does not usually come close to a mid-engine, which is common in the higher price segments, in terms of driving dynamics, weight distribution and torque transmission. Another disadvantage of rear engines: They usually need about half a crank turn before they start and run on for just as long even when not pedaling. Your advantage: they are cheap to produce and comparatively strong. Some also support energy recovery via recuperation and they do not burden the bicycle chain.

battery pack



The battery is usually located on the frame of e-mountain bikes. It is not possible to store it on the luggage rack, as is the case with many e-trekking and e-city bikes, since mountain bikes only rarely have a luggage rack. Most of the batteries can be removed for charging. For example, the bike can stay in the basement while the battery is plugged into the socket in the apartment.

The range of the e-bike depends heavily on the capacity of the battery. Buyers should pay particular attention to this in the lower price segment of e-mountain bikes. Their batteries sometimes only have a capacity of around 280 watt hours. But if you would like to cover 50 kilometers or more with an off-road e-bike, you should buy bikes with at least 400 watt-hour batteries.

Conclusion

