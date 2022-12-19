Listen to the audio version of the article

E.ON enters the world of condominiums with a strategic operation that aims to improve the energy efficiency of buildings. The energy operator has in fact closed an agreement with Estia for entry into the condominium management company as a minority shareholder, joining Synergie, the fifth European group in human resource management, in the shareholding structure.

The agreement between the two companies is based on the common objective of accompanying the condominiums on the path to greater energy independence, the efficiency of consumption and the reduction of the environmental impact. Representing E.ON Italia on the board of Estia will be Luca Conti, chief operating officer.

The synergy represents an innovation for the Italian market, born with the intention of guiding the green evolution process of condominiums, creating in effect a unique reality of its kind.

E.ON will make its know-how available, such as solutions for collective self-consumption, in a path towards the goal of renewable energy communities, such as condominium photovoltaic systems – with significant advantages from an economic, social and environmental point of view – , but also efficient solutions for heating, cooling, heat pumps and energy from renewable sources.

Estia will be able to enrich its offer, integrating and expanding the services it already offers to the over 20 thousand real estate units currently managed throughout Italy, and use the resources guaranteed by the operation to support its growth and its mission.