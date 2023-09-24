E-scooter Egret One in the test: lots of range, powerful motor, high quality

The Egret One is already the fourth e-scooter from Egret to undergo our test course. The Egret Ten V4 (test report) started in January 2021. This was followed by the Egret Pro (test report) and the Egret X (test report). They all shine with many well thought-out details, a powerful engine and a long range. But they are all significantly more expensive than many of the other e-scooters we have tested so far. The Egret One is also really expensive at 1800 euros. It offers everything you would expect from a good e-scooter. We will show why this is so in the test. If you want to see at a glance which e-scooter is the best, we recommend our list of the best e-scooters.

Optics and workmanship



As usual, the handlebars of the Egret One must first be screwed to the handlebars. But this time it’s not quite as self-explanatory. To do this, the buyer first has to pull an inner tube out of the handlebar. Because here comes the first highlight: the handlebars of the Egret One are height-adjustable from 108 centimeters to 130 centimeters. This means that the e-scooter can be ridden by both very small and very large people.

The Egret One weighs just under 24 kilograms and can carry a maximum load of 125 kilograms. Its folding mechanism is a little more complicated than we are used to with other e-scooters, but it leaves a stable impression.

Visually, it appears robust and as if it were made from a single piece. Only the rear mudguard is made of too much plastic and could break if you step boldly. The color black dominates the Egret One, with only the cat’s eyes and the bright red taillight being the only splashes of color. We would have liked a few more colorful variants here.

The handles are ergonomically designed and feel fantastic. At the ends of the handles there is a bright and clearly visible indicator that is started and stopped using the control panel on the left side. The driver also uses the control panel to determine the assistance level and triggers the electric and very loud horn. This is great for attracting the attention of drivers. However, due to its high volume, it is less suitable for passers-by. We also recommend attaching a simple bell to the handlebars.

The central and quite large color display, which is somewhat difficult to read in direct sunlight, shows, among other things, the current speed, the remaining capacity of the battery and the remaining range. Curious: With 85 percent remaining capacity, the battery can still travel 36 kilometers in Eco mode. In Tour support mode it is 41 kilometers and in Sport mode it is 45 kilometers. There seems to be a software problem here; after all, the range should decrease in the higher support levels, not increase. The Egret One also comes with an app. However, their added value is limited.

The front light is very bright and its height is variable. The taillight frames the insurance license plate. It’s one of the brightest taillights we’ve seen so far. It also lights up when braking.

The Egret One comes with theft protection in the form of a lockable eyelet to which standard locks can be attached. The Egret mate by tex-lock, a lock made of fabric, is particularly comfortable and is flexible and light, but still secure. It costs 139 euros in the Egret shop.

Drive



The Egret One drives fantastic! This is due to several factors. On the one hand, its center of gravity is quite low, which gives it a certain smoothness. On the other hand, it comes with large 11-inch pneumatic tires from Pirelli, which absorb a lot of bumps even without suspension.

The braking system is also extremely good. There are hydraulic rim brakes from Schaeffler on the front and rear wheels, the pads of which only need to be replaced after 5,000 kilometers. To be honest: very few e-scooters will ever reach 5,000 kilometers. In the brake test, the Egret One impresses with both precise control and good full braking values.

The powerful engine puts a smile on our faces. Hardly any other e-scooter has ever managed to get us up our test hill so quickly. The 48-volt motor comes with a nominal output of 500 watts and a torque of 25 Newton meters.

battery pack



The battery in the Egret One has a capacity of 672 watt hours. This makes the electric scooter a candidate for our top 10: E-scooter with the largest battery. Egret states a maximum range of 65 kilometers. This can certainly be achieved under ideal conditions. For a driver weighing 85 kilograms and driving in the city with a lot of stop-and-go, we assume around 45 kilometers. After just under five hours, the battery is full again.

If you want, you can even charge the battery in your home while the e-scooter remains outside. The Egret One is one of the very few e-scooters to have a removable battery that is hidden and lockable under the running board.

Preis



The Egret One costs 1800 euros. Buyers pay 139 euros for the additional lock.

Conclusion



The Egret One is one of the best, if not the best, e-scooter we have ever tested. It is stable, has large pneumatic tires, a very powerful motor and a massive battery that can also be removed. It also shines in so many details. Its handlebar is adjustable in height, the running board is wide, the light is bright, the lock system is secure, the indicators are practical, the thumb grip is smooth, the brakes are excellent and much more.

The biggest criticism of the Egret One is its high price. Few buyers will be willing to spend 1,800 euros on an e-scooter. Less bad: We would have liked additional, colorful variants. The rear mudguard could also be a little more stable, the display is reflective and the software has problems.

However, these are basically just side notes. If you can and want to spend 1,800 euros on an e-scooter, you can hardly get a better one than the Egret One. For even more on the topic, we recommend our best list of e-scooters.

