E-scooter provider welcomes the new guidelines in Vienna

The market for e-scooters in Vienna changed significantly in July. Only four providers have received service concessions from the City of Vienna. This has consequences for the industry: Tier Mobility, which is actually an established player, has to leave the field, while Voi from Sweden is a newcomer to the market (we reported). Alongside Lime and Link, one company that will remain in the capital is Bird. The US provider has now signed a three-year concession agreement with the City of Vienna. Despite restrictions on e-scooter fleets, the company welcomes the new guidelines in Vienna.

Voi: The new player on Vienna’s e-scooter market

City of Vienna entangles restrictions for fleets

“We are very proud of the trust that the City of Vienna has placed in us. With our operating concept, we have combined responsibility and safety in one ambitious project and are ensuring the proper and city-friendly use of our e-scooters in a wide range of measures,” said Mark Alexander Friedrich, Sr. Government Partnerships Manager at Bird Rides Austria, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Founded in 2017, Bird now operates in over 350 cities in more than 30 countries. The company has been on the road in Austria since 2018. The new rains in the city of Vienna are also a limitation for Bird. There is no precise information on the limits that all four individual providers must comply with. However, only a maximum of 500 e-scooters are now allowed to drive in the first district and a maximum of 1,500 in districts 2 to 9 and in the 20th district.

E-scooter in Vienna: Startup helps with tracking and setting up restricted zones

“Clear guidelines for everyone mean security”

According to Mark Alexander Friedrich, Bird now operates just over 2,000 scooters in Vienna, including the outskirts. However, the fleet fluctuates depending on the season, for example there are fewer vehicles on the roads in winter than in summer. The e-scooter provider has also reached an agreement with the City of Vienna, according to which the vehicles should be available at all public transport stations if possible. The company wants to encourage its customers to park their scooters at bus stops with credits of 50 cents each.

For providers, the new guidelines could mean a certain cut in the business. But Bird welcomes this measure. “We believe in the profitability of the Austrian market. That is why we also took part in the tender for awarding the service concessions. We focus on markets showing positive regulatory development. For us, clear rules and guidelines for everyone mean predictability and security. That’s why we also want to invest in the Austrian market in the medium and long term,” explains Friedrich.

Bird left Germany due to lack of regulation

How important regulatory clarity is to Bird is shown by the fact that the company left Germany last year. Unlike Austria or the USA and other countries, there are still no comparable award procedures in Germany. “The lack of uniform and clearly defined regulation was one of the main reasons for our exit from Germany,” says Friedrich.