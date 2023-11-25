E-scooter startup goes bankrupt after a failed financing round

Their electric scooters were quite popular for a while, but then the problems came – so big that Unu has just informed its customers by email that the Berlin startup has slipped into bankruptcy. Unu was founded in Berlin in 2013 by Mathieu Caudal and Pascal Blum, and has sold its e-scooters in Germany, Austria, France and the Netherlands. A restructuring in the insolvency proceedings is now being sought.

“Over the past few years, Unu has already overcome a number of significant challenges: from a six-month pandemic-related production stoppage to a devastating warehouse fire to the far-reaching impact of the chip and container crises. Despite these challenges, the company has managed to significantly reduce its losses since the beginning of the corona pandemic,” it said in a release.

But now the end of the flagpole has been reached, also because a planned round of financing fell through. “The current inflation and the reluctance of many customers has caused the market for scooters in the company’s core markets to collapse by over 50 percent. This sharp decline in demand, combined with increased material and logistics costs, has placed UNU’s business model at increasing risk,” it added.

“These developments have meant that the current round of financing could not be successfully completed. Since the company’s financing was not secured for the next twelve months, the management was forced to file for insolvency.”

unu: The Berlin startup’s new electric scooter comes connected and with a display

Good chance of restructuring – unclear situation for existing customers

According to the insolvency administrator Dr. Gordon Geiser from GT Restructuring says there is a good chance that the company can be restructured – partly because there is a strong offline presence with trading partners and because a subscription model has been introduced through which the scooters are paid for on a monthly basis.

The current plan is for operations to continue as normal, for example the app and server will continue to run, and the online store will return on November 27th. Orders that have already been received should be fulfilled as best as possible. Anyone who has already paid a deposit should find a solution in consultation with the insolvency administrator – we ask for “a little patience”. Negotiations are currently underway with service partners regarding repairs and spare parts. And: Anyone who drives a Unu scooter with a subscription can continue to pay the monthly amount and keep the scooter. Further details for customers can be found here.

Share this: Facebook

X

