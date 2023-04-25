E-scooter tender in Vienna becomes a boomerang for Voi

The tendering process of the City of Vienna for the concessions of the e-scooter operators is developing into a debacle – at least in terms of communication. Last week it became known via Trending Topics’ exclusive report that the long-standing e-scooter provider Tier Mobility from Berlin is on the verge of going out of business in Vienna. In the tender, Tier Mobility was voted last out of five applicants by the expert jury, behind Voi, Lime, Link by Superpedestrian and Bird. Officially, the providers were not allowed to communicate this result before midnight on Monday.

Sure to win, Voi from Sweden has already started the communication, wrote an OTS (“Voi will be one of four e-scooter providers”) and is already preparing for the start on May 1st in the Austrian capital as a new player on the market. But shortly before that, Tier Mobility, as one of the five applicants, objected to the award of the contract. And that means first of all: There is now a review procedure in court, and that in turn delays the awarding process of the e-scooter concessions by at least three months. Incidentally, the licenses are issued for three years.

An official statement from Voi and the City of Vienna is still pending.

Animal stays for now, Voi has to wait

The temporary effect: The green scooters from Tier Mobility from Berlin stay on the streets of Vienna, and the red scooters from Voi from Sweden do not have a license for the time being. The press release from the Swedish company that Voi would now bring “orderly structures” and “safe solutions” to Vienna reads a bit strange at the moment. Corresponding social media posts were deleted by Voi. If the procedure now drags on for at least three months, then this affects the three busiest months of the year for e-scooter providers, namely the beautiful summer months, when many tourists come to Vienna. Meanwhile, the e-scooter providers themselves have to factor in high legal fees for the process.

Next week, the city of Vienna wants to issue a transitional regulation for the current providers with strict requirements. In general, there should be new rules for scooters in Vienna from May 1st. As things currently stand, nothing will change in the operator offer itself for the time being, since the new licenses cannot be awarded due to the extension of the procedure.