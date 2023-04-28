E-sports team ZETA DIVISION cooperates with auto parts manufacturer to launch magnetic induction keyboard | XFastest News

On April 27th, the e-sports team ZETA DIVISION and the e-sports brand ZENAIM of the Japanese auto parts manufacturer Tokai Rika announced a cooperation to launch the first product ZENAIM KEYBOARD.

ZENAIM KEYBOARD is scheduled to go on sale at 20:00 on May 16, and the tax-included price is 48,180 yen.

ZENAIM KEYBOARD is a USB wired keyboard with a Japanese layout, a suspension shaft design, and a metal-colored upper cover. It is simple and without any extra decorations, and it is hard to think of a gaming keyboard.

ZENAIM KEYBOARD adopts magnetic induction keys, and the height of the keycap is very low, so it can be used for a long time even without a hand rest.

Magnetic sensor keys use a mechanism that detects changes in the magnetic force generated by the key to open and close the key, so there is no mechanical contact like a mechanical key switch. Therefore, durability is extremely excellent. In addition, it is also possible to use software to control the functions that cannot be realized by mechanical key switches, such as deep opening (activation point) and deep closing (reset point) when the key is released. Applying the company’s magnetic induction switch technology, Donghai Rika independently developed this key switch for “shift-by-wire” cars. rattle” feature.

Tokai Rika did not choose to support e-sports activities as a sponsor, but directly developed products for gamers and launched its own brand sales. As an auto parts manufacturer, they applied the company’s technology to the keyboard. We want to do something that we can deliver directly, said Ninoyu, president of Tokai Rika.

