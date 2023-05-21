€25 bonus + 2.5% interest on call money

Are you looking for a well-funded checking account? If you open an account with the Sparkasse subsidiary 1822direkt, you will currently receive a bonus of 25 euros and 2.5 percent interest on the overnight money. We’ve taken a close look at what’s on offer and what else it has to offer.

The 1822mobile current account of the Frankfurt Sparkassen subsidiary 1822direkt-Bank is a pure mobile account. This means that you can easily carry out all actions relating to your account (or accounts) using the appropriate app. The app informs you every time a bank transaction is carried out – so you are always up to date. If you use several banks, you can all manage them together in the 1822direkt banking app.

With the 1822direkt it is mobile Checking account free, as long as it has a monthly cash receipt of 0.01 euros – so quite feasible. For new customers there is even 25 euros starting credit (See offer directly at 1822). The conditions for this are that until 04.07.2023 the account application was generated and by 31.08.2023 at least three monthly payments totaling at least 500 euros (wage, salary, pension, salary, BAföG) are paid into the new current account.

For new customers, every current account automatically also a call money account with an interest rate of 2.5 percent per year opened. The special interest applies for 6 months from the opening of the account for an investment amount of up to EUR 100,000. More bonuses wave if you recommend friends – if you are successful, you get another 100 euros.

Simple, contactless and secure payment is in the foreground and Apple Pay is supported. You can use the cheap Sparkasse card (6 euros per year) for this.

Who still likes to continue Cash uses is also covered: Four free withdrawals at Sparkasse ATMs within Germany are included in the account. In addition, there is a free cash service in many supermarkets such as Lidl, REWE, dm-Drogeriemarkt, etc. Here you can withdraw cash free of charge from a purchase value of 5 euros.

The most important details of the offer at a glance:

Free mobile current account (from 0.01 euros monthly incoming money)

25 Euro bonus for new customers (requirements)

Pay with Apple Pay

Sparkasse card for 6 euros per year

Four free withdrawals from Sparkasse ATMs in Germany

Free cash withdrawals in many German supermarkets

Call money account with 2.5 percent interest per year for 6 months

Up to 100 euros bonus for successful recommendation

For whom is the 1822direkt offer worthwhile?

The current account at 1822mobile has many advantages over classic accounts. First of all, the account is largely free of charge – with a minimal account entry per month, the fees are already waived. The account is set up fast and paperless. After entering your personal data, you confirm your identity online via video chat and will then receive your access data and the link to activate online banking – quickly and easily.

You are flexible when choosing your preferred payment method and can use contactless payment methods or cash options. One disadvantage: If you want to deposit cash, you still have to go to a branch bank of the Frankfurter Sparkasse and do it on site (not possible with other savings banks). However, if you have another bank account, you could combine the advantages of your branch bank with the simple and convenient banking of 1822mobile.

