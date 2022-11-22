Listen to the audio version of the article

The name is a bit like a tax code, but the pronunciation provides some more information on the company’s activity. hlpy is a start-up that aims to redesign the world of vehicle assistance, with an integrated approach that includes services ranging from roadside assistance, to vehicle repair, to the continuation of the driver’s mobility, provided in completely digital ways.

The start-up has now completed a funding round of almost 7.5 million euros which has resulted in a series A oversubscribed of 5.1 million euro led by Synergo Capital, to which Cdp Venture Capital joined as co-investor through the Service Tech sector of the Corporate Partners I Fund and The Techshop, convertible instruments and debt.

The financial and capital strengthening operation will allow hlpy to accelerate on the international development plan and to increase the services offered by the digital platform, in order to become an increasingly central player within the new mobility 4.0 scenario. hlpy sik presents as the only player to have integrated front-endcustomers, operating platform and rescue network in native digital mode.

Founded in May 2020 by Valerio Chiaronzi, Graziano Cavallo and Enrico Noseda, last August saw the entry into the founding team also by Stefano Sarti.

Backed by a long experience and deep knowledge of the founders’ insurance and automotive sectors, hlpy was born from the idea of ​​reinventing vehicle assistance. «The new challenges related to the electrification of vehicles, the evolution of diagnostics and the new forms and needs of mobility find us ready thanks to a continuous work of innovation of the range of offers and international expansion has already become a fact these days», commented the CEO and co-founder Valerio Chiaronzi.