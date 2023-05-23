€9.99 with 200GB! Unmissable offer!

iliad today launches FLASH 200, iliad’s most generous mobile offer ever. An extraordinary occasion for new users and an extra occasion to celebrate the birthday of the operator, who blows out 5 candles on May 29th.

Until 15 June, users will be able to subscribe to the new offer with 200 GB in 4G/4G+ and 5G for worry-free surfing and unlimited calls to all national numbers and unlimited SMS for €9.99 a month, with the rate that will be forever .

The FLASH 200 offer is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to become new users and an unmissable opportunity for those who are already part of the nearly 10 million active mobile users who want even more gigabytes.

Already active iliad users will be able to upgrade to the new FLASH 200 and increase their gigabyte allowance. For everyone, the FLASH 200 offer can be activated online on iliad.it and in over 4,000 points of sale throughout the area.