Home » €9.99 with 200GB! Unmissable offer!
Technology

€9.99 with 200GB! Unmissable offer!

by admin
€9.99 with 200GB! Unmissable offer!

iliad today launches FLASH 200, iliad’s most generous mobile offer ever. An extraordinary occasion for new users and an extra occasion to celebrate the birthday of the operator, who blows out 5 candles on May 29th.

Until 15 June, users will be able to subscribe to the new offer with 200 GB in 4G/4G+ and 5G for worry-free surfing and unlimited calls to all national numbers and unlimited SMS for €9.99 a month, with the rate that will be forever .

The FLASH 200 offer is an excellent opportunity for those who wish to become new users and an unmissable opportunity for those who are already part of the nearly 10 million active mobile users who want even more gigabytes.

Already active iliad users will be able to upgrade to the new FLASH 200 and increase their gigabyte allowance. For everyone, the FLASH 200 offer can be activated online on iliad.it and in over 4,000 points of sale throughout the area.

See also  Nintendo Switch sales exceeded 118 million and surpassed PS4, and it is expected to challenge this overlord record in the future- Hong Kong 01

You may also like

Tik Tok sues Montana over ban on use...

SOS volunteers, the rock app that is helping...

Mortal Kombat 1 has a huge file size

The first browser-based solution, Amplify is born

Paying tribute to the first female racing driver...

James Webb telescope finds ‘celestial monsters’ as large...

Do you suffer from carsickness? With electric and...

Tiktok sues against ban in US state of...

Gates: Artificial Intelligence will disrupt companies like Google...

Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy