EA, which has been dubbed the “Studio Terminator” by many players in the past, has a high probability of being shot again. EA recently admitted to media GamesIndustry.biz that it will terminate the development and investment of the “Project CARS” series.

The “Project CARS” series is a racing game developed by British game studio Slightly Mad Studios. The three series of works are all published by Bandai Namco. The first two works have a good momentum, but in the face of the high licensing fees in the car industry, the third work is a little weak.

In 2019, Codemasters acquired Slightly Mad Studios for $30 million, and in 2021, Codemasters originally wanted to acquire Take Two, but at this time EA killed Cheng Yaojin halfway, with a higher $1.2 billion Codemasters was acquired, so Slightly Mad Studios became EA’s grandson studio.

This is a game made by Slightly Mad Studios, the studio of EA’s Codemasters. It’s not known if Slightly Mad Studios will close, but EA’s answer is that it “will try its best to put staff in the right places to get through this difficult time.”

Earlier this year, Slightly Mad Studios also announced that “Project CARS” and “Project CARS 2” are about to be delisted due to the expiring car and track licenses, showing that EA had other plans for racing games early on.

By the way, EA still has series of racing games such as “F1”, “Need For Speed”, “DIRT”, and “Grid”.