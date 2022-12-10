Home Technology EA and Koei Tecmo hunting adventure game “WILD HEARTS” announced the promotional video of “Strong Beast” #epic games store (186418)
“WILD HEARTS” will be officially launched on February 17, 2023. The suggested price of the general version is $69.99, and the suggested price of the deluxe version is $89.99. It is expected to be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as Origin, Steam and Available on PC, including the Epic Games Store, and will be dubbed in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Created by EA Originals, a subsidiary of EA, and Koei Tecmo, it emphasizes the hunting-themed action-adventure game “WILD HEARTS” (wild heart), and announced the promotional video of “Powerful Beast” at The Game Awards Ceremony, explaining that it will The giant beast that appeared in the game.

The “beast” is the incarnation of the power of nature. In addition to combining with the natural environment, it will also transform the surrounding environment according to needs, and present it in a brutal and beautiful form.

The “beasts” introduced this time include “Raksha”, “Amaterasu” and “Lan Jinhu”. You can see how they use the power of nature to fight against players in the game.

