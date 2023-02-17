Electronic Arts Inc. (commonly known as EA) and KOEI TECMO today unveiled the trailer for their new AAA title, WILD HEARTS, a hunting game that uses ancient technology to hunt giant phantom beasts. These aggressive behemoths battle it out! In addition to being able to go head-to-head, you can also hunt with friends as a team in multiplayer co-op mode!

WILD HEARTS will be open for hunting on February 17th, 2023! And the game platform can log in to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through Origin, Steam and Epic Game Store, whether it is a home machine or a desktop machine! In-game voiceovers will be available in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

WILD HEARTS is jointly developed by the Japanese studio that developed the Dynasty Warriors series, “Omega Force” and EA Originals! The background of the story era is set in Japan in the feudal era, and a fantasy world constructed with this theme as the theme. The game is expected to sell for US$69.99 and about NT$2,230. It’s time for players to form a team!