Motive, the Montreal studio of EA, released the release trailer of “Deadly Dimensional Remastered Edition” earlier, so as to get a glimpse of the thrilling journey of the protagonist “Isaac Clarke” (Isaac Clarke) to uncover the mystery in the darkest depths of space.

In addition, Motive Studio also announced the latest content of the “Inside Dead Space” blog series, with “Story Matters” (Story Matters) as the main axis, and the development team emphasizes the importance of continuity and consistency. Adjust the direction, develop on a sufficiently classic plot structure, and enrich the existing content. At the same time, follow the original concept of the story and add changes in a timely manner.

In the story of “Death Dimension Remastered Edition”, the player will play the role of “Isaac Clark” as an ordinary engineer, and perform routine maintenance tasks on the giant mining spacecraft “Ishimura”. However, on the “Ishimura” What awaited him was a living nightmare.

The members of the ship were brutally killed and infected, and Isaac’s beloved partner Nicole was also lost somewhere in the spaceship. Trapped alone and relying on his own repair tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival not only against fearsome monsters known as Necromorphs, but also to maintain his crumbling sanity.

“Dead Dimensions Remake” will be launched on January 27, 2023, and is currently available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (EA App, Steam and Epic Games Store).

