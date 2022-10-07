Home Technology EA Announces “Need for Speed ​​Unbound” December Street Showdown!
EA Announces "Need for Speed ​​Unbound" December Street Showdown!

EA Announces “Need for Speed ​​Unbound” December Street Showdown!

EA announced this morning and will launch Need For Speed ​​Unbound, the latest entry in the Need for Speed ​​series from its Criterion Games team, on December 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. .

In “Unbound”, players will take on the role of a member of a car dealership whose priceless vehicle has been stolen, and will embark on a journey to explore Lakeside City as a rookie racing car to get the car back. The game’s screen style has also been changed to street style. Usually vehicles and scenes will be represented in a realistic way, but the dust or nitrogen effects brought by the sports car will become a more playful graffiti style, making this work an artistic The style is different.

In terms of gameplay, this game can compete in Lakeside City, collect, upgrade and modify the world‘s most popular high-performance cars, so as to reach the top of the street racing competition. As the popularity of the protagonist increases, the heat value of the protagonist will increase, and the pursuit from the police will become more intense. Arrest, but also face more serious consequences.

