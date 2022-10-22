The Sims 4 has just been announced free, and at an official live event, EA and Maxis revealed the development footage for the next-generation The Sims game, currently codenamed Project Rene.

The livestream showcases a more in-depth furniture and decor editor, Maxis promises multiplayer mode and support for mobile and PC/console cross-play, providing the same gameplay experience on different devices. Very easy to collaborate and share together.

The next generation of The Sims is still in the early stages of development. Lindsay Pearson, vice president of creative for The Sims, revealed that the new game will be in development for at least “a few years” and will begin an early access beta test at some point in the future.

Official press release from EA and Maxis:

The Sims team is building the next generation of games and creative platforms, reimagining the Sims players know and love with new ways to play. The game is currently in a very early stage of development, and the working title is “Project Rene”。

The name was chosen to evoke words like Renaissance and Rebirth to represent the team’s renewed commitment to The Sims’ bright future. Project Rene will fundamentally change the way The Sims think and behave, changing the way players create and customize their worlds and innovate in entirely new ways.

First, we’re experimenting with creative tools, a key part of The Sims’ DNA, and looking at previous work and how we can provide more flexibility to help build and decorate in-game. Through this program, players will be able to choose to play solo or cooperatively with others, and will be able to play their games on multiple supported devices.

The Sims is constantly evolving to reflect our players and their experiences, and we’re building on that foundation to encourage creativity and the ability to tell meaningful stories. This is just the first glimpse of what the team is doing, as we continue to share more about the game’s development and milestones achieved.