EA CEO Andrew Wilson recently weighed in on the future of the Call of Duty topic, which has become a bigger topic since Microsoft bought Activision Blizzard, raising a question , i.e. whether CoD will end up being an exclusive series for Xbox consoles.

Speaking on the topic at a Goldman Sachs event (thanks Gamespot), Wilson said: “In a world where there may be questions about the future of Call of Duty and which platforms may or may not be on a platform, being platform agnostic and being completely cross-platform with Battlefield, I think that’s a huge Chance.

Of course, this all comes after the disastrous launch of Battlefield 2042, and again, the shooter franchise lost veteran developers at an alarming rate and also saw its future handed over to various others under the EA banner. In fact, Wilson even commented on the situation, adding, “I don’t think we are[戰地]The last two iterations of it delivered the way we should have.”

As for the future of Call of Duty and Battlefield, it’s unclear, but it’s clear that if Call of Duty becomes an Xbox exclusive, Battlefield could take a huge place on Sony’s platform.