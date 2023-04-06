We’ve known for a while that EA and FIFA are divorcing, and starting later this year, we won’t be getting an EA-developed FIFA game of the year, but an unbranded soccer game from a major gaming company. We also know this is set to be EA Sports FC, but as we approach summer, EA is now ready to officially announce this football successor and reveal its logo.

As part of a new press release, EA announced EA Sports FC, revealing that it will be a soccer platform designed to connect players across PC, consoles, mobile and esports. As for platform details, nothing has been mentioned yet, but judging by FIFA 23, we can probably expect PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch, with iOS and Android covering the mobile space.

Otherwise, we promise to share more about the game this July, EA also revealed the title’s logo, which you can see below, and will be seen on various football broadcasts over the weekend, including the Premier League, La Liga , Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL, CONMEBOL etc.

Details of the game are still under wraps, but you can head over to EA Sports FC’s website to learn more about the game’s objectives, and the press release also notes that this will include“19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams and 30 leagues, supported by over 300 global football partners, will allow further expansion into areas including women’s and grassroots football.