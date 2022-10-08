After announcing that it would replace the original Origin game launch platform with a new service two years ago, EA announced earlier that it would release the official version of the EA app on Windows PCs, but has not yet provided a corresponding version for Mac devices.

EA emphasizes that the new version of the EA app will be easier to use than the Origin game launch platform, and users will also be able to play all EA-published games through a single account, and will also include automatic game downloads and background updates. The PlayStation platform is linked, and the screen has become easier to view the content and find the game content you want to play faster.

For users who have previously downloaded and played games through the Origin game launch platform, EA said that it will make it easier for users to transfer the original games and play records to the EA app through invitations. The created friend list will also be transferred.

However, the current official version of the EA app is only available on Windows PC platforms, and users on Mac platforms can still only play games through the Origin service.

Prior to this, the Origin game launch platform created by EA often had difficulties in connecting normally, the game could not be opened smoothly after downloading, or was easily judged as malicious software by the system firewall, resulting in the inability to use the game launch platform normally. Less user criticism, and EA later said that it will improve such problems through the new version of the EA app.