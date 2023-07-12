Home » EA SPORTS FC 24, the trailer for the successor of Fifa …
EA SPORTS FC 24, the trailer for the successor of Fifa …

EA SPORTS FC 24, the trailer for the successor of Fifa …

“This is a whole different game”. These are the words of Pep Guardiola, or rather of his videogame version, in first official trailer of EA Sports FC 24. Listening to him players of the most popular game in the world: football. And it will necessarily have to be a different game, given that the Fifa franchise, at least as we know it, has officially ended with the twenty-third chapter. Nothing more zzenegheim dear nostalgic.

However, expectations for the new era are very high, and the brand new trailer has only fueled them even more.

EA Sports FC 24: the trailer of the spiritual sequel to Fifa

The legends of the game featured in the trailer are wasted. In a dream locker room, in which Bellingham shake hands with Beckham, the trailer for the new game is all about the concept of a new era. Guardiola’s voice speaks of “inspire the future” e you “to take risks so as not to do the same thing over and over again”. In short, it is clear that there is no longer even talk of football tactics. Will it be just words? It’s hard to say, but for now the gameplay images seem very interesting to us.

To find out, just wait a few days, until July 13, when a full gameplay trailer will be released. And then count the days until September, when EA Sports FC 24 finally arrives. Only then will we really find out if the promises of a new era have been fulfilled.

