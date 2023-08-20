EA Sports FC 24, this is how the most popular football simulator has changed

Listen to the audio version of the article

Serie A football officially kicked off on Saturday 19 August. For the Electronic Arts virtual football championship it will be necessary to wait until September 26th. And the news is many. The now ex Fifa will present itself with a renewed look and content. As we know, in May the most popular football video game ever officially changed its name, abandoned the license of the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, thus choosing to pursue what rival Konami had done with the aim of transforming the franchise into a sort of football simulation platform . At the basis of the choice, as suggested by the New York Times, there would also be an economic reason, FIFA would have asked EA for almost 2.5 billion dollars spread over 10 years. Definitely much more than the previous contract. But let’s see how the novelties of this edition present themselves, which promises to represent a historic change.

Here come the superheroes and Haaland.

The first marketing novelty is the choice for the cover of the Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland. There will also be our Gianluca Vialli, who passed away prematurely in London on January 6th, who will become a Heroes card. In terms of superheroes, this year Marvel has in fact partnered with Ea. It means that “Ultimate Team Heroes” will be born

The improvements of the HyperMotionV.

The lighting, facial details and transmission experience have been improved thanks to the advances made in the proprietary HyperMorion technology, introduced two years ago and born precisely to offer more realistic and fluid player movements. This year the animations were created by analyzing 180 matches directly from the videos.

The agents, the trainers and the Tactical Cam.

Let’s talk about the Coach and Player Career mode of EA Sports Fc 24. Agents, trainers and greater tactical control by the coaches arrive. Also new is the Tactical Cam, which also offers a tactical view of the field, immersing players in the atmosphere of stadiums. The Tactical Cam, thanks to a new camera angle, will provide a tactical view of the field, allowing players to plan their moves with precision.

What is PlayStyle?

This novelty comes from the collaboration with Opta Sports, a London company that processes data and statistics. In practice, the characteristics of the players will have a more realistic impact in the gameplay, for example, if the player takes free kicks well it will be easier to score goals in the same way an AI-led defender will face the attacker highlighting the attributes of his real equivalent . More simply, if your striker is very tall, it is useless to mark him in headers with a smaller one. PlayStyles is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, Career and Club modes.

