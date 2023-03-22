Home Technology EA Sports PGA Tour Shows Off Its Career Mode
Technology

EA Sports PGA Tour Shows Off Its Career Mode

by admin
EA Sports PGA Tour Shows Off Its Career Mode

It’s only a few weeks before EA Sports PGA Tour arrives on PC and consoles after a recent brief delay, prompting its Masters weekend debut. But as launch looms, EA is now showing yet another take on the game, with this new trailer and blog post centered around Career Mode and how players will engrave their names in golf history in it.

The blog post reiterates that players will be able to customize their characters extensively, all before they start anywhere on the PGA Tour calendar of their choice, or through amateur ranks. It also shows that, just like real golf, players need to prove they deserve to play in the best tournaments by advancing and earning spots in events, in addition to being able to use the AI ​​Pairings feature to get on the course with AI golfers.

We’ve also given a deeper look at the RPG progression and shot type system that will allow players to take on more demanding lessons once they’ve leveled up enough, and even briefly explained the different attributes you’ll be able to level up to improve your golf golfer.

But you can read more about it here, or see it in action in the Career Mode trailer below.

See also  How to play like this?Microsoft wants to push a lower-priced Xbox Game Pass, which may cause "disturbance" during the game | Big community platform | Digital

You may also like

Glitch Busters: Stuck on You coming in May...

The vacuum and floor mopping robot goes over...

Ubisoft plans to use AI to generate NPC...

Learning and understanding for new visions and new...

Standard or Digital Edition: Which Playstation 5 is...

What it’s like to play Diablo IV: first...

The Samyang AF 14mm 2.8 FE ASP ED...

[XF Technology Unboxing]ROG Hyperion Creator Arrives | XFastest...

What it’s like to play Diablo IV: first...

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 buy cheap from 170€...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy