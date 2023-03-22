It’s only a few weeks before EA Sports PGA Tour arrives on PC and consoles after a recent brief delay, prompting its Masters weekend debut. But as launch looms, EA is now showing yet another take on the game, with this new trailer and blog post centered around Career Mode and how players will engrave their names in golf history in it.

The blog post reiterates that players will be able to customize their characters extensively, all before they start anywhere on the PGA Tour calendar of their choice, or through amateur ranks. It also shows that, just like real golf, players need to prove they deserve to play in the best tournaments by advancing and earning spots in events, in addition to being able to use the AI ​​Pairings feature to get on the course with AI golfers.

We’ve also given a deeper look at the RPG progression and shot type system that will allow players to take on more demanding lessons once they’ve leveled up enough, and even briefly explained the different attributes you’ll be able to level up to improve your golf golfer.

But you can read more about it here, or see it in action in the Career Mode trailer below.