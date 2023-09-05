EA Sports WRC Announced for PC and Next-Gen Consoles, Set to Launch in November

EA and Codemasters Announce Upcoming Release of EA Sports WRC

After much anticipation and speculation, EA Sports and Codemasters have officially unveiled their latest project, EA Sports WRC. The rally video game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles starting November 3, 2023. Unfortunately, fans with PS4 and Xbox One will have to wait for a potential release on these platforms.

Excitingly, those who pre-order the game will be granted up to three days of early access, starting on Halloween, October 31, 2023. Additionally, players will receive five VIP Rally Passes to access post-launch content. With this highly anticipated release, EA Sports WRC aims to deliver the next major iteration of the rally video game experience.

Codemasters, the UK-based developer, has promised players longer and more detailed stages in the game. With 18 official FIA WRC (World Rally Championship) locations and an impressive 600km of terrain, players will have plenty of immersive environments to explore. Furthermore, the game will offer a selection of 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, as well as 68 iconic rally cars.

To achieve an unparalleled level of realism, Codemasters has built EA Sports WRC on Unreal Engine. This choice is expected to enhance the game’s visuals and overall experience. Moreover, the developers have revealed that the game will feature 32-player cross-platform multiplayer, allowing players to compete against each other regardless of their chosen platform.

One exciting addition to the game is the inclusion of personalized events called Moments. Updated daily, these events will allow players to relive famous WRC scenes and experience the thrill of key moments in the sport.

In the coming weeks, fans can expect to hear more details about EA Sports WRC as the game’s launch date approaches. To give players a taste of what’s to come, a trailer and several images have been released, showcasing the stunning visuals and intense gameplay that awaits them.

With the combination of EA Sports‘ expertise in sports gaming and Codemasters’ mastery of racing titles, EA Sports WRC is poised to deliver an immersive and thrilling rally experience unlike any other. Fans of the genre should mark their calendars for November 3, 2023, when the game will hit the shelves.

