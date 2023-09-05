EA Sports WRC Announced: New Rally Game Set to Launch in November 2023

EA and Codemasters Unveil EA Sports WRC Game, Set to Launch in November 2023

Following weeks of speculation, EA and developer Codemasters have officially announced the upcoming release of EA Sports WRC. The highly anticipated rally video game is scheduled to debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox series consoles on November 3, 2023.

Gamers who pre-order the game will be treated to up to three days of early access, starting on October 31, 2023, just in time for Halloween. In addition to this exclusive access, pre-order customers will also receive five VIP Rally Passes for accessing post-launch content.

Codemasters is pulling out all the stops to make EA Sports WRC the ultimate rally experience. The game promises longer and more detailed stages, featuring a whopping 18 official FIA WRC locations and a staggering 600km of terrain to explore. Players will have the opportunity to choose from a selection of 10 current WRC, WRC2, and Junior WRC cars, as well as 68 iconic rally cars.

Thanks to the utilization of Unreal Engine, the developers are confident that the game’s realism will be greatly enhanced. This powerful engine will enable Codemasters to deliver stunning visuals and immersive gameplay.

Multiplayer enthusiasts will be pleased to hear that EA Sports WRC will feature 32-player cross-platform multiplayer. This means that players on different platforms can join forces and compete against each other for the ultimate rally supremacy.

Furthermore, the game will introduce personalized events called Moments. These events will be updated on a daily basis, giving players the chance to relive and recreate iconic scenes from the WRC. With these special events, no two gaming experiences will be the same.

Fans of the WRC series can expect to hear more exciting news about EA Sports WRC in the coming weeks as the game’s launch date approaches. In the meantime, eager gamers can get a taste of what’s to come by checking out the official trailer and some stunning images released by EA and Codemasters.

Get ready to rev your engines and brace yourself for the exhilarating world of rally racing when EA Sports WRC hits the shelves later this year.

