EA Sports WRC Season 2 brings the new Central European Rally as a main feature – Sina Hong Kong

EA Sports WRC Announces Second Season with Central Europe Rally

Electronic Arts has just revealed that the second season of its popular racing game, EA Sports WRC, is set to kick off. The new game content pack will be available to all players starting Thursday, December 14, and is packed with a range of exciting improvements and new content.

Among the highlights of the new season is the much-anticipated Central Europe Rally, featuring over 32 kilometers of track and 12 stages. This new addition will be compatible with all base game modes and will feature different weather conditions and seasonal climates, providing players with a fresh and challenging experience.

In addition to the Central Europe Rally, the update also includes a host of gameplay enhancements. Moreover, it marks the beginning of a new Rally Pass season, starting December 19, which will allow players to unlock up to 30 custom items across the Free, VIP, and EA Play levels. Additionally, 60 new moments will be released, allowing players to relive WRC history and take on new daily challenges.

Matthew Battson, Creative Director at Codemasters, expressed his excitement about the new update, stating, “Our vision for Central Europe is to challenge our players to push the limits of control and take calculated risks as they travel through small towns, forests, and open farmland. The addition of Rally Central Europe is known for its wide, winding roads and unique countryside tracks, providing an exhilarating gaming experience.”

Battson also hinted that this is just the beginning of the exciting updates planned for EA Sports WRC and promised to share more details in the coming months.

With the introduction of the Central Europe Rally and the promise of more updates on the horizon, fans of EA Sports WRC have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

