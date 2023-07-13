EA Teases Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake for 2024

Title: EA Planning Remake of Need for Speed: Most Wanted, Voice Actors’ Statements Suggest

In a surprising turn of events, electronic gaming giant EA appears to be gearing up for a brand new installment in the Need for Speed franchise. Recent statements made by voice actors have sparked rumors about a potential remake of the beloved 2005 title, Need for Speed: Most Wanted.

Uncovered by gaming news outlet Eurogamer before being swiftly deleted, Instagram and Twitter posts by actor Simone Bailly gave fans an exciting glimpse into the future of the iconic racing game series. According to the posts, a remake of the original Need for Speed: Most Wanted is reportedly in the works, set for release in 2024.

Although EA has yet to make an official announcement regarding the remake, the fact that these posts were removed shortly after being shared does lend credibility to the rumors. Fans of the sensational 2005 version will be overjoyed to learn that the remake is supposedly faithful to the original game, rather than a reimagining of Criterion’s 2012 version.

One specific detail shared in Bailly’s now-deleted post indicates that she will reprise her role as Officer Turf, also known as Sergeant Jonathan Cross’s partner. This revelation offers additional reassurance that the remake will indeed draw heavily from the acclaimed 2005 edition.

While the news may spark excitement among Need for Speed enthusiasts, it is important to approach these reports with caution until EA confirms or denies the rumors. Until an official statement is made, the authenticity of the remake and its specific details cannot be confirmed.

Considering the immense popularity and lasting impact of the original Need for Speed: Most Wanted, it would be no surprise if EA were to revive the game for a new generation of players. The remake could potentially combine the thrilling pursuits, exhilarating races, and unforgettable characters that made the original title a massive success.

If the rumors happen to be true, fans of the franchise can expect a nostalgic trip down memory lane and an opportunity to relive the high-octane racing experiences that made Need for Speed: Most Wanted an iconic entry into the racing game genre.

Until further official news emerges from EA, fans will have to eagerly anticipate any updates or announcements regarding the future of Need for Speed: Most Wanted.

