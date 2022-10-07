EA announced that it will launch the next-generation street racing game “Fast Pleasure: Unbound” (NFS: Unbound) on December 2, and announced the content of the first wave of trailer videos.

EA Unveils Next-Generation Street Racing Game Speed: Untamed, Conquering Lakeside’s Ultimate Street Racing Challenge

“Fast Pleasure: Unruly” is the latest work in the “Fast Pleasure” series, jointly launched by EA and Criterion Games, will let players all over the world sit in the driver’s seat of their fantasy street racing, and get rid of the police with ingenuity, to prove that You have what it takes to conquer Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.

This new game features a new and unique visual style, and combines street art elements with the most realistic vehicles in the series, while providing excitement through the immersive story content of the new single-player story. EA also emphasizes that “Fast Pleasure: Untamed” supports 4K 60FPS screen performance. It is expected to be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms on December 2 this year, with a suggested price of $69.99.

On the other hand, the Palace version of “Fast Thrill: Unruly” is a luxury package launched in conjunction with the Palace Skateboards brand, which will provide additional exclusive content, including 4 stunning modified vehicles, 1 clothing package, driving effects, vehicles Stickers, license plates, character poses, and flag art have a suggested price of $79.99, with more details to follow.

The game features of “Fast Thrill: Untamed” include the following:

• The world is the player’s canvas:Equipped with new high-energy visual and sound effects tools for players to drive through the city, such as “Burst Nitrous”. They will bring a sprint effect corresponding to the style, which not only reflects the driving style of the player, but also brings street graffiti to the event with a new artistic style.

• Street Speed:The more events a player participates in, the higher the accumulated wanted value (heat). You can choose to use the new escape mechanic to strategically escape the police and gain the upper hand in the car chase for rich rewards; however, there are more serious consequences if you are caught.

• Self-expression and style:Hundreds of cosmetic items give players unlimited options, including exclusively licensed gear from the world‘s leading fashion innovators and vehicle tuning parts companies. Players can not only build the vehicle they want, but also express their personal style in the game.

• Find freedom in melody:Hear anti-genre game soundtracks by pioneering artists from the hip-hop world led by slash artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion icon A$AP Rocky and his creative agency AWGE. The soundtrack includes A$AP Rocky’s new single “Sh*ttin’ Me”, which was also featured in the reveal trailer.

• A$AP Rocky’s takeover scene:A$AP Rocky will appear as the leader in the in-game Takeover Scene. This is a new replayable precision driving mode where players need to unite their community members to take over parts of the city and promote driving style that is unique rather than just speed. By the way, AWGE also serves as the creative consultant for this game.

“Speed ​​Pleasure: Untamed” will be pre-ordered before November 29 this year, and players who pre-order from now on will receive an exclusive “Unruly” content package, including a driving effect pack, vehicle decorations, license plates, Flag art, and a $150,000 deposit on your first entry into multiplayer.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Pixel Watch officially announces full specifications, integrates Fitbit’s full service, and provides more complete body data recording function

Pixel 7 series announced full specifications and features, pre-orders are open from now on, and it is expected to be officially launched on 10/13

Opel returns to Taiwan market again and will introduce Mokka-e electric cars and other models in the fourth quarter