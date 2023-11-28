EA wants you to voice a video game character – Gamereactor

EA Patents New Technology to Let Players Voice Their Own Characters in Video Games

In a recent patent filing, video game giant Electronic Arts (EA) has revealed plans to revolutionize the way players interact with their in-game avatars. The newly patented technology would allow gamers to use their own voices to bring their characters to life, potentially changing the way we experience video game storytelling.

The system, as outlined in the patent, would record the player’s voice and then generate it for use in video games. This means that players could have their character in an RPG sound exactly like them, removing the need to choose from predetermined voice options for their in-game persona.

The implications of this technology are vast and far-reaching. It could be used in a variety of game genres, from sports games, where players could make their created football star sound like themselves, to military shooters, where players could have their battlefield soldiers speak with their own voices.

The news of this patent has sparked a debate among gamers. Some are excited about the prospect of having a more immersive gaming experience, where their in-game characters sound just like them. Others are concerned about potential privacy issues and the impact on voice actors in the video game industry.

The patent has been met with both excitement and skepticism from the gaming community. While some are eager to see how this technology will be implemented in future EA titles, others are wary of the potential consequences for the industry as a whole.

As with any new technology, only time will tell how EA’s patented voice generation system will be received by gamers. However, one thing is for sure: the way we interact with video game characters could be in for a major change.

