The 3 old “Battlefield” works developed by the DICE team are about to stop selling, they are “Battlefield: Bad Company” (Battlefield: Bad Company) 1st and 2nd generations, and “Battlefield 1943” (Battlefield 1943), The 3 games will be removed from the e-store in April, and the online service is expected to end at the end of the year.

According to the official announcement of Electronic Arts (EA), old works such as “Battlefield: Notorious” and “Battlefield 1943” will be removed from the shelves after April 28, 2023. Players will no longer be able to buy them, but they can still Continue to play their respective offline single-player stories, and expect to end the online services of these games on December 8th.

An update about Battlefield 1943, Bad Company and Bad Company 2 👇https://t.co/mqYW5VVi2i An earlier version of this announcement included Mirror’s Edge. That was an error. We currently have no plans to remove Mirror’s Edge from digital storefronts. — Battlefield (@Battlefield) March 21, 2023

“Battlefield: Notoriety” is a military shooting game launched by the DICE team on PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles in 2008. The background is the modern proxy war between the United States and Russia, and a single-player story is added. It is also the first game independently developed by DICE. Frostbite Engine 1.0 (Frostbite Engine) game.

The sequel “Battlefield: Notorious 2” was launched on multiple platforms in 2010, continuing the plot of the previous World War between the United States and Russia. The game also supports multiplayer mode and single-player campaigns. Players continue to play the protagonist Preston Marlowe.

“Battlefield 1943” is a World War II game launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles in 2009. It was also developed by the DICE team and received good reviews after the game was released.

Nowadays, many games support multiplayer online services, but for the old games that have been released for more than ten years, the publishers must bear the operating costs. EA also emphasized in the announcement that this integration of resources is to integrate the team behind As attention shifts to the current and future Battlefield experience, it may be that Battlefield 2042 is just getting started for EA.