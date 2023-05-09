Each pattern arrangement of Apple Watch Pride version strap is unique | Technology Industry | Industry

news/story/7270/7153985?from=udnamp_storysns_line”/> news/story/7270/7153985?from=udnamp_storysns_fb”/>

2023-05-09 23:27 United Daily United Daily News reporter Huang Xiaoqing / real-time report

Another year has passed in a blink of an eye. Do you feel that people around you are more tolerant and caring for the LGBTQ+ community? In order to pay tribute to the social movement that protects and promotes the equal rights of the global LGBTQ+ community, and supports and enhances the visibility of LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, Apple has launched a new Pride version of the sports strap, which will be available on May 25 and will be the first to be updated next week With contrasting surfaces and iOS background images.

Inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community, the new sporty band design features the colors of the original rainbow flag, plus 5 other colors, including black and brown to symbolize the black and Latino communities, as well as those who have died from HIV or AIDS or co-exist with it, while light blue, pink and white represent transgender and non-binary people. This year’s design incorporates joyful rainbow geometric shapes on the white base, and the watch strap is added to the finished product by compression molding. It looks super like colorful chocolate rice added to dessert ice, which is very suitable for the summer atmosphere. More specifically, the base material flows around the individual shapes during the molding process, creating a variety of subtly different arrangements of shapes, so no two straps are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of each individual in the LGBTQ+ community unique.

The new Pride Celebration watch face and iOS background image also pay tribute to the united strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community. It will dynamically move when the user unlocks the iPhone, symbolizing the vibrant interpretation of this year’s Pride design.

The new Pride Celebration face and iOS background image pays tribute to the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community.Photo/provided by Apple

Apple has introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band with a matching face and iOS background image.Photo/provided by Apple

The Pride version of the sports strap will be available for order on Apple’s official website and the Apple Store App starting at 9:00 p.m. on May 23, and will be available in Apple retail stores on May 25 at a price of 1,600 yuan. Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later models. The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone background images will be available next week with watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5. Customers can download the matching Pride Celebration watch face through the “Lite App” on the Apple Watch Pride Edition Sport Band packaging, the Apple Retail Store and Apple Store App, or from Apple.com.