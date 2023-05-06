Home » Each user must change their username
Technology

Each user must change their username

by admin
Each user must change their username

Discord’s username system is anything but intuitive. For this reason, it is to be fundamentally revised in the future. As a result, everyone on Discord will have to change their usernames.

Discord has so far relied on a mixture of classic user names and a so-called “discriminator”. This is a four-digit sequence of numbers that is appended to the end of the user name. So to add someone as a friend, you not only need to know the name, but also the sequence of numbers, which are case-sensitive as well.

According to Discord, more than 40 percent of all users do not know their discriminator – or do not know what it is all about.

This is much easier on comparable platforms. Therefore, the operators of the messenger have decided to pursue a different system in the future. The discriminator has to go and each user needs a unique username. At the same time, a display name is introduced, which does not have to be unique.

Image: Discord

The username is limited to lowercase letters (az), numbers (0-9) and two special characters (period and underscore). This makes it much easier to remember. It should be changeable, but not too often. The display name, on the other hand, can be changed as often as you like and can also contain many other additional characters and emojis. Further details can be found on a dedicated help page.

“In the coming weeks, we will begin notifying users when they can upgrade their account with a new username. So keep an eye out for an in-app notification when it’s your turn,” the announcement said. The older the Discord account, the sooner you can choose a new name. After that, all newer users will be migrated one by one. Additionally, the previous usernames and discriminator will still work as an alias, so old friends who don’t already know the new username can still add one.

See also  The Chrome HTTPS lock icon is about to retire, and Google will replace it with a new icon that emphasizes settability in September | TechNews Technology New Report- TechNews Technology New Report

What: Discord

You may also like

How do I delete all history? Here is...

iPad always drains battery faster than expected? 8...

FRRouting compromised: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Sony shuts down PixelOpus studio behind ‘Ghost in...

Subvert the previous understanding!Saturn actually rained ice and...

Greentech Insider: Bio battery should last 100 years

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 OLED laptop out of...

First foldable smartphone from Google: This is what...

It’s going to be a blast in early...

Monsieur Cuisine Connect: Thermomix-Alternative mit 50€ Rabatt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy