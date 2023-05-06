Each user must change their username

Discord’s username system is anything but intuitive. For this reason, it is to be fundamentally revised in the future. As a result, everyone on Discord will have to change their usernames.

Discord has so far relied on a mixture of classic user names and a so-called “discriminator”. This is a four-digit sequence of numbers that is appended to the end of the user name. So to add someone as a friend, you not only need to know the name, but also the sequence of numbers, which are case-sensitive as well.

According to Discord, more than 40 percent of all users do not know their discriminator – or do not know what it is all about.

This is much easier on comparable platforms. Therefore, the operators of the messenger have decided to pursue a different system in the future. The discriminator has to go and each user needs a unique username. At the same time, a display name is introduced, which does not have to be unique.

Image: Discord

The username is limited to lowercase letters (az), numbers (0-9) and two special characters (period and underscore). This makes it much easier to remember. It should be changeable, but not too often. The display name, on the other hand, can be changed as often as you like and can also contain many other additional characters and emojis. Further details can be found on a dedicated help page.

“In the coming weeks, we will begin notifying users when they can upgrade their account with a new username. So keep an eye out for an in-app notification when it’s your turn,” the announcement said. The older the Discord account, the sooner you can choose a new name. After that, all newer users will be migrated one by one. Additionally, the previous usernames and discriminator will still work as an alias, so old friends who don’t already know the new username can still add one.

