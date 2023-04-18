Earbuds Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW in the test: Really good sound for 75 euros

Quite a few now see headphones as a kind of fashion accessory that is intended to complement or at least underline the personal look. Either conspicuous with comparatively beefy headband headphones, such as the Beats Studio 3 Wireless (test report) – or discreet with filigree in-ears. The most important lifestyle headphone features include a chic design and the widest possible selection of color variants. Oh yes, and of course it should sound good too!

It is precisely for this business that Audio-Technica has come up with the ATH-SQ1TW, which is intended to meet the classic lifestyle criteria with flying colors. And yes: it looks great, comes in many colors, sounds surprisingly good and doesn’t cost the earth. However, our test also shows that this is only half the battle and that there are also some drawbacks – including the potential for frustration. Otherwise, it is worth taking a basic look at the topic of true wireless headphones or at our top 10 of the best ANC in-ears.

Design and comfort



You have to give Audio-Technica one thing: When it comes to product design, they have a lot on their plate and are happy to flex their muscles here. Either through unusual optics or special materials – or both. In the case of the ATH-SQ1TW, the Japanese company, headquartered in Tokyo, has focused solely on an extraordinary design language. Because the play with the square-cubic shapes and the glossy and matt surfaces not only catches the eye, but also conceals the full plastic drone well. With a view to the price of around 75 euros, first-class work has been done here. Not only with the in-ears, but also with the charging case. The same applies to the processing quality.

There are a total of six color variants to choose from: In addition to classic black or white, the in-ears and matching charging box are also available in bright blue or golden yellow and in a mix of pink and brown tones. Our personal favorite is the most colorful version with elements colored red, blue and white. Tres chic!

When it comes to wearing comfort, on the other hand, it looks very mixed: If a manufacturer has to explain how its in-ears are used with an enclosed note, that doesn’t bode well. And even the instructions raise more questions at the beginning than provide answers. Particularly confusing is the protruding element on the buds, which looks like a wing for hooking into the ear cup – but that’s apparently not exactly what it’s designed for. After a long trial and error in front of the mirror, also with different attachments, then the surprise: Weighing just 5.2 grams each, the ear studs sit unexpectedly firmly in the ear and, thanks to the IPX4 certification, are also suitable for light (outdoor) sports. However, they also drill far into the ear canal for the necessary hold, which can be uncomfortable in the long run.

In addition, a certain amount of frustration quickly arises when changing the rubber attachments: never before has it cost us so much strength and fumbling work as with these buds. The smaller the essay, the more difficult it becomes – one would like to have some kind of instructions for this as well. Maybe there is a special trick that we haven’t found? In any case, we remain helpless.

equipment and service



In addition to the earbuds and charging box, there is also a 30-centimetre USB cable (USB-A to USB-C) and a selection of earplugs in four different sizes. As soon as an ear stud is taken out of the case, it can be paired. However, there is no companion app that can be used to make adjustments or activate additional features. A real shortcoming, especially since Audio-Technica has an app in the store that does not support the ATH-SQ1TW.

Surely this circumstance will also find its friends. Every time you pick up your smartphone and start the app to activate special features that can only be found there: It can be annoying. With the ATH-SQ1TW, on the other hand, everything is really controlled via the touch control, which is a bit complex, but still works well after a little practice. The only thing that could have been improved was the sensitivity, because touch commands are constantly recognized and executed when inserting or locking the earbuds. Super annoying. A way to disable one-tap commands would have been nice here.

Technology and battery power



The minimalism in equipment and operation also runs through the technology: There is nothing to complain about the dynamic 5.8 mm membrane. On the contrary, but more on that in a moment. The only special features are a hear-through function, a low-latency mode and fast pairing for Android.

Finally, Audio-Technica stacks extremely flat with Bluetooth 5.0 and the basic codec SBC. There is competition at the same price level that has Bluetooth 5.2 and at least one high-quality codec such as aptX, LDAC or AAC on board – for example the Honor Earbuds 2 Lite (test report). The ATH-SQ1TW also does without common features such as ANC, equalizer or wireless charging.

As far as battery performance is concerned, the results are good: According to the manufacturer, the in-ears last up to 6.5 hours. A total of around 20 hours of playtime is possible via the charging box. This roughly corresponds to our experience.

sound quality



We have already indicated that the ATH-SQ1TW only works with the SBC codec, so the 5.8 mm driver is well presented in the ear. Our initial fear that the lack of an app, equalizer and presets would only result in forced sound gibberish turned out to be unfounded. It doesn’t matter which genre of music we’re listening to: it never sounds distorted, overlapping or even unnatural. As far as possible, the sound is always pleasantly clear, with a slight emphasis on the bass. To put it simply: perfectly mixed for all listeners who don’t want to deal with sound tuning. Plug in the in-ears, press play and enjoy. In this regard, the headphones offer real added value in their own way that is impressive.

In addition, the ATH-SQ1TW benefit from good passive basic shielding, which could also be useful when making calls to better understand the person you are talking to in a noisy environment. However, the sidetone functionality is automatically switched on here, which plays your own voice including ambient noise during conversations. This can be a curse and a blessing at the same time – depending on the environment you are in at the moment. In general, the voice quality is okay in quiet places.

Preis



Audio-Technica’s recommended retail price for the ATH-SQ1TW is 89 euros. At the time of testing, it can occasionally be found on the market for less than 75 euros.

Conclusion



Due to the fiddly problems with the first insertion and adjustment, the Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW gives the impression that we are dealing with a bitchy diva who likes to make theater, but in the end delivers confidently. On the one hand, it’s somehow likeable, because once you get the hang of it, the enjoyment and the nice feeling of not having to worry about fine-tuning spread. This is definitely something special.