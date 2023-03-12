Home Technology early 2023
Technology

early 2023

by admin

I look around the corner and see that my child is sleeping

My child is just learning to fall asleep on his own. When it’s my turn to put them to bed, after saying goodnight in the room where the crib is, I sit or lie down out of sight of the child and remain passive. Only when the child has thrown an important object (music box, pillow, …) out of bed and asks for help, do I get up, go over there, solve the problem and then give the child another opportunity to set off on their own to make sleep.

So of course I can’t see if the child is already asleep, and accordingly I can’t estimate whether I can leave the room or should stay. That’s why I just take a quick look at the baby monitor. With the permanently installed camera, which I access with an app on my cell phone, I have a clear view straight into bed. I see that people are sleeping, but the covers have slipped away. I get up, tuck the sleeping child in and sneak out of the room.

(Alina Smithee)

