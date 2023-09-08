Early Access of “Baldur’s Gate 3” on PS5 reveals performance issues and HDR glitches

Early Access of “Baldur’s Gate 3” on PS5 faces performance issues, says foreign media

The highly anticipated “Baldur’s Gate 3” has officially been unlocked for early access on the PlayStation 5 (PS5). However, foreign media GamingTech has discovered some performance problems with the game on the console.

According to GamingTech’s tests, “Baldur’s Gate 3” struggles to maintain a stable 60 frames per second (fps) in PS5’s performance mode. The frame rate often drops below 40 fps and, in severe cases, even plummets to around 30 fps. This inconsistency in frame rate may lead to a less immersive gameplay experience for players.

Even in the “image quality mode,” which tends to offer a more stable frame rate, the game still experiences lower than 30 fps. Despite this, the overall frame rate in this mode is relatively stable and avoids the significant fluctuations witnessed in the performance mode.

Additionally, GamingTech highlighted other issues encountered in the PS5 version of “Baldur’s Gate 3.” One of these is screen tearing in the performance mode, which further detracts from the gameplay experience. Furthermore, players on platforms like Reddit have reported problems with the game’s HDR implementation, suggesting that official fixes are needed.

Looking at the PC version of “Baldur’s Gate 3,” it is evident that the game demands high specifications, especially in terms of the CPU. However, GamingTech believes there is still room for optimization on the PS5’s Zen 2 CPU. Larian Studio, the developer behind the game, has previously expressed their commitment to addressing player feedback, indicating that they will likely focus on improving the gaming experience on the PS5 platform in the near future.

The official PS5 version of “Baldur’s Gate 3” is set to be released on September 7, while the Xbox version will follow in November. For players interested in the PS5 version, the standard edition of the game will be priced at NT$1,790, with a deluxe version available for NT$2,090.

As fans eagerly await the official release of “Baldur’s Gate 3” on PS5, it remains to be seen how Larian Studio will address the performance issues and provide an optimal gaming experience for players on this platform.

