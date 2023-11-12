Early Access to Super Mario RPG: Remastered and New Features Revealed

Players Get Early Access to “Super Mario RPG: Remastered” Through Emulators

According to foreign technology media WccFtech, some lucky players have already had the chance to play Nintendo’s highly anticipated “Super Mario RPG: Remastered” game ahead of its official release date. These players have been able to run the game on their personal devices using popular Yuzu or Ryujinx emulators.

However, early reports from players indicate that they have encountered some audio issues when using the Yuzu emulator to simulate the game. Meanwhile, those using the Ryujinx emulator have experienced audio lag problems, although the game is still playable. On a positive note, it has been reported that the Steam Deck is capable of simulating “Super Mario RPG: Remastered” with a frame rate close to 60FPS.

The official launch date for “Super Mario RPG: Remastered” on the Nintendo Switch game console is set for the 17th of this month. The remastered version of the classic game will feature a number of new additions and changes, including updates to the combat mechanism. One new feature allows players to fill an energy tank by successfully executing commands, enabling them to use a special attack known as the “Triple Attack.”

Another highlight of the game is the introduction of a new monster manual feature, where battles with enemies or bosses are automatically recorded, allowing players to learn more about the background and stories of the game’s adversaries. Additionally, the BOSS battle mode has been designed to offer players a more intense challenge compared to the story mode.

With these exciting new features and improvements, “Super Mario RPG: Remastered” is set to provide fans with a fresh and engaging experience when it officially hits the shelves later this month.

Share this: Facebook

X

