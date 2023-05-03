early-bird campaign starts until May 8th • Techzilla

On the occasion of the arrival in Europe of HUAWEI P60 Pro, the new flagship for smartphone photography, Huawei offers a series of exclusive coupons with the purchase of the device. We remind you that the new OPPO flagship will arrive next May 9 2023.

Huawei provides an exclusive pre-launch coupon thanks to which, with the purchase of HUAWEI P60 Pro on the Huawei Store, it is also possible to obtain the latest audio novelty of the FreeBuds family, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 earphones worth 159, 90 euros. This exclusive coupon can be redeemed on the Huawei Store until Tuesday, May 8, 2023, the day before the launch of HUAWEI P60 Pro in Europe.

How to request the coupon

The steps required to get the Early Bird Coupon and make it active starting May 9 are:

Click this link and register or log in with your HUAWEI ID.

Click on “Request” to save the coupon directly in your Account in the “My Coupon” section.

Starting May 9, please proceed to purchase HUAWEI P60 Pro.

Also add HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 to your cart and use Early Bird coupon at checkout before completing your purchase.

Make sure the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 are included for free with your purchase before proceeding.

THE ADVANTAGES OF THE HUAWEI STORE

If you buy on Huawei Store, which recently rankedin first place among the best consumer electronics e-commerce, you can benefit from the free express delivery service. Furthermore, the products are delivered within one or two working days and, in addition to a constantly updated showcase with promotions, the brand’s e-commerce allows you to manage online payments in total security, also via Satispay, or to choose to pay by instalments. payment with the new Klarna function, in three installments without interest. On the Huawei Store, you can also access the after-sales assistance service (active from Monday to Friday from 9 to 18, excluding holidays), request the repair service with free home collection and delivery and manage, also in this case free of charge, the return of products within 14 days of purchase.

Huawei Store is the official Huawei sales channel in Italy where you can find exclusive products, unmissable offers and special coupons dedicated to your fans.

PROMO EXTRA CARE

For Huawei, attention to consumers has always come first. Starting from April 3 and until June 30 2023, Huawei customers will be able to participate in the Extra Care 2023 initiative, obtaining up to 20% discount on parts for repairs fGet out of the warranty at participating Service Centers or by purchasing an out-of-warranty battery replacement directly from the HUAWEI Store starting from just €49.00 and extending the warranty of your device starting from just €2.99.

HUAWEI P60 Pro Wins TIPA WORLD AWARD for Best Photography Smartphone of 2023

Huawei continues to innovate in the field of mobile photography and with the latest addition to the P family of HUAWEI P60 Pro, eagerly awaited by enthusiasts who want to capture the most minute details even from a distance, whether shooting in bright conditions, be it at dusk or during the night, he took another step forward obtaining an important recognition. TIPA, the Technical Image Press Association, made up of various photography publications around the world, hasawarded HUAWEI P60 Pro with TIPA WORLD AWARDas the best photographic smartphone of 2023.

