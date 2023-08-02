Earth Overshoot Day: How the circular economy can bring more sustainability

On this Wednesday, people have used up the ecological resources that are actually available on earth for the entire year. According to the calculations of the American environmental organization Global Footprint Network, August 2nd is Earth Overshoot Day this year. In relation to Germany, this limit was already reached on May 4, 2023.

Advertisement

On the one hand, the organization calculates what nature can produce and absorb without losses in a year. This includes raw materials, drinking water and food, man-made waste and CO2 emissions. She contrasts this with what people consume with their way of life and economic activity. It sets the day when all of the year’s resources are used up. Much of this is due to greenhouse gas emissions.

The circular economy is an area that aims to promote sustainability. It goes far beyond the well-known recycling and not only wants to reuse raw materials, but also optimize the entire life cycle of a product. This sometimes requires a completely new way of thinking.

A thinking that is manifested in the “NochMall” in Berlin-Reinickendorf, for example. Every lattice box, every Euro pallet, every fibreboard in the facility spreads the same message: circular economy is hip. The second-hand department store wants to be more than an ordinary second-hand department store – namely a shop window for everything that has to do with reuse. “We want to reach the middle of society,” says managing director Frieder Söling. Lots of light, lots of space and lots of wood as well as regular workshops, repair cafés, readings, auctions and exhibitions should contribute to this.

This post is from the 2/2022 issue of the MIT Technology Review.

Advertisement

(Bild:

Technology Review 2/2022 im heise shop

)

We look at our economy and how important the concept of the circular economy is to overcome previous practices and processes. You can read that and more in the new issue, which will be available from February 17th. is on the market and from 16.2. can be conveniently ordered from the heise shop. Highlights from the magazine:

In the former carpet warehouse in the north of Berlin you will not only find fresh cappuccino made from sustainable coffee, but also stuffed animals by the cubic meter for one euro each, strollers suitable for a museum for moderate double-digit amounts or a modern harpsichord for 900 euros. And one corner is entirely dedicated to Berlin’s upcycling start-ups: hats and caps made from former coffee sacks or shirts made from jersey bed linen.

Just as unusual as the range is the sponsor of this anti-consumption temple, which opened in 2020: the Berliner Stadtreinigung (BSR). The fact that they no longer see it as their sole task to get rid of their waste as quietly as possible is symptomatic of the newly awakened interest in the circular economy. The term now appears for the first time in a coalition agreement: “We promote the circular economy as effective protection of the climate and resources, an opportunity for sustainable economic development and jobs,” it says there. To this end, the coalition partners want, among other things, to review waste legislation, introduce digital product passports, and set quality standards and minimum quotas for recyclates. The EU has announced something similar as part of its Green Deal.

Pinched from two sides

The old “linear” economy (raw materials in, waste out) is currently being squeezed from two sides: On the one hand, it is becoming increasingly clear to what extent the consumption of raw materials is a burden on the environment and the climate. On the other hand, the supply of raw materials is becoming increasingly fragile.

Lots of space, lots of wood and lots of light spread the message in Berlin’s “NochMall”: recycling management is hip.

(Image: Nils Schirmer / Again)

Sea Circularity Gap Report 2021 the handling of material causes around 70 percent of all greenhouse gases, far more than the pure energy supply. This high proportion can be explained by the fact that a large amount of the energy generated flows directly or indirectly into the manufacture of material goods – for example for the operation of container ships, cold stores, steelworks or aluminum works. The lever of a circular economy is correspondingly large. Currently flow noisy Gap Report only 8.6 percent of the material circulated by humans back into the economy. Doubling this rate would be enough to keep the world temperature rise below two degrees by 2032.

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

