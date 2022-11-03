The detection of a rumbling deep in Mars has fueled speculation about the red planet’s volcanic activity. After studying a series of earthquakes detected by NASA’s InSight Mars rover, the researchers concluded that molten magma may still be rolling under the Martian crust, indicating that the Martian surface is still affected by volcanic activity.

InSight has detected more than 1,300 earthquakes so far, revealing information about the internal structure and activity of Mars. A study of 20 recent earthquakes by a geophysics team led by Simon Stähler of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich shows that most of the faults that spread across the Martian surface are not active. Interestingly, the fault group appears to be from the Cerberus Fossae region and consists primarily of graben features, formed by tectonic activity that caused formations to slide between parallel fault planes. About half of the recorded seismic activity originates from the Corpus Trough region.

The study also found that low-frequency seismic waves from deeper depths show that there is a hypocenter area about 30 to 50 kilometers below the surface that is consistent with the temperature of the molten magma, which means that volcanic activity continues. The team compared the data with observational images of the Cerberus Trench and found darker dust deposits scattered in multiple directions from fractures in the Cerberus Fossae Mantling Unit, identified last year as the result of recent volcanic activity on Mars. evidence of.

There is also an old question of life on Mars. Scientists think the lake of liquid water may be subsurface and may not exist, but if it does, some kind of heat source would be needed to maintain habitable temperatures, and magma can do that. The research was published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

(This article is reproduced with permission from the Taipei Planetarium; the first image is one of the grabens that make up the Corporus Trough system, and these cracks cut through the hills and craters, showing their relative youth. Credit: ESA/DLR/FU Berlin)

