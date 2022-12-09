Home Technology EA’s new magic shooting game “Immortals of Aveum” released | 4Gamers
EA's new magic shooting game "Immortals of Aveum" released

EA's new magic shooting game "Immortals of Aveum" released

Developed by Ascendant Studios and published by EA, the new work “Immortals of Aveum” released its first trailer at the Game Awards (The Game Awards) awards ceremony today (9).

The title is a first-person magic shooter where players experience a cinematic campaign set in an original fantasy world full of magic and conflict.

In charge of the project, Bret Robbins, who is also the head of Ascendant Studios and has developed Deadly Dimensions and three Call of Duty franchises in the past, spent four years building the game after going independent.

Immortals of Aveum will be available on Steam, Epic Store, EA Origin, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series in 2023.

